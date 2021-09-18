Police: Two local men from Gladstone, Afton killed in separate vehicle crashes

Two local men were killed in separate vehicles crashes Wednesday in Nelson and Henrico counties.
Davontae L. Irving, 19, of Gladstone, died in a crash Wednesday in Nelson County.
According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. on Tye River Road, about a mile north of Richmond Highway.
A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south when it collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Ford F-350. The two vehicles struck at a crest in the road where there is no centerline road marking.
Irving was driving the Hyundai and died at the scene. The driver of the F-350, Jacob I.C. Clark, 38, of Gladstone, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Police said the at-fault driver has yet to be determined, as the crash investigation is ongoing.
Morgan B. Albert, 49, of Afton, died after being struck by traffic on Interstate 64 in Henrico County on Wednesday.
State troopers began responding to emergency calls around 8:10 p.m. about a person standing in the right, westbound lane of I-64 near the Route 360/Mechanicsville Turnpike overpass, police said. As troopers were responding to the scene, Albert, a pedestrian, was struck by a 2017 Chrysler minivan and then a second vehicle. Albert died at the scene.