'Political in nature' entry display at Christmas parade leads to apology, review of rules

Organizers of the Nelson Christmas Parade apologized on social media for a political sign that was shown on an entry during the Dec. 10 parade in Lovingston.

In a Facebook post on its official page following the parade, the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, an event organizer, said an entry in the parade “political in nature” caused some to be upset. The department in the post wrote it was not the parade committee’s intent to cause anyone to feel uneasy and had it known the display would be controversial would have asked that person not to display it.

The entry was presented to the committee as a pickup with a Merry Christmas sign only, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“We will be reviewing many of those rules set forth by the Parade Committee and implementing rules that should allow us to attain our goal without causing undo stress on the spectators,” the post said.

Those rules will be reviewed by an attorney to ensure they are legally enforceable, according to the post. A follow-up post said the committee is checking in with county representatives and lawyers to find the best way forward and will research the matter before making any further statements.

“The parade committee is committed to learning from this experience so that they can ensure next year is better,” the follow-up post said.