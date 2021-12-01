Principal's message: A busy season of tests, athletics, trips and the arts

Last month, I wrote of the many things we are thankful for at NCHS. In doing so, I mistakenly accepted a suggested word substitution that the word processing program I use recommended. In haste, I Okayed replacing the word “feverishly” with “frivolously.” Because of my error, I wish to apologize to our wonderful and hardworking teachers at Nelson County High School.
I also want to assure our Governor community that our teachers are working diligently to prepare their students for SOL testing in December. Our teachers are also working incredibly hard to ensure our students are mastering course content as well.
Writing of SOL performance, I am happy to report that our students who took their capstone writing test in October performed well. Thank you to our 9th, 10th, and 11th Grade English teachers for their contributions to student success on this capstone test. NCHS admin recognizes that our student performance on the Writing SOL and WorkKeys Writing Assessment is cumulative and success on these tests is ultimately the result of your collective efforts. Way to go NCHS English!
We spent the week of November 15-19 celebrating our faculty and staff as part of American Education Week. We celebrated our entire staff on Monday, our support staff on Wednesday, and our substitutes on Friday of that week. Our Central Office also celebrated NCHS’s staff through kind words and goodie baskets that week. It seems fitting to celebrate all of our team during this month of thanks. As written before, we have a lot that we are thankful for at NCHS. With this in mind, we truly appreciate the love and support of our internal and external communities. Thanks to all!
I am thrilled to share that our One Act Team is advancing to the state competition following their Regional win at Floyd County. Our actors and actresses advanced to Regionals following their 2C Sub Regional win at NCHS on Nov. 6. Ella Manthey and Lane Payne both won acting awards for their performances at the Sub Regional competition. The state competition will take place in early December. I want to invite our Governor community to join me in congratulating Ms. Driver, Mr. Coy, and their actors and actresses on their success thus far. Also, let us wish them the best as they advance to the final round of competition.
Additionally, I am excited to share that the following Lady Governors received Dogwood District Region 2C postseason volleyball recognition: All-District — 1st Team: Rylee Truslow, 2nd Team: Destiny Meredith, 2nd Team: Chandler Giles, and Honorable Mention: Rachel Thompson. Rylee Truslow also was named 2nd Team All-Region. Congratulations to these ladies, their coaches, and NCHS Athletics on a job well done!
Winter sports have begun at NCHS. We are looking forward to a successful winter sports season. Our Boys’ basketball team kicked off the season at home on Nov 30 against Buffalo Gap. Our Girls’ Basketball team will have their first home game on Dec. 1. The Lady Govs will host Buckingham, and the game will start at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
NCHS’s FFA recently traveled to Indianapolis to participate in the National Convention. Thank you to Mr. Ramsey, Ms. Seaman, Dr. Yarzebinski, our School Board, and the many individuals who made this trip possible. From what I have heard — it sounds like the students had a great time and got a lot out of the experience.
The crowd at our NCHS Movie night grew from the first to the second event. We are excited about this growth and the ability to provide a safe and positive entertainment opportunity for our students and their families. THANK YOU to Lance Gray, and his group Epic Sounds Entertainment for making these events possible. We are planning another indoor movie night in December or January. Please stay tuned for the movie, date, and time.
I was thrilled to spend an evening with Thom Guthrie and the American Legion as a guest on the evening of Nov. 16 in Shipman. Thom and his crew of veterans are a wonderful group of individuals. They are always looking for ways to be involved with the school and our students. I am thankful for their partnership and appreciate them hosting me at their November meeting. I am also looking forward to the upcoming American Legion Oratorical Contest in December.
NCHS’s Jazz Band gave an amazing performance on Nov. 18 in Lovingston as part of the community’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. I appreciate Scott Belcher and his this small ensemble for their contributions to this event. I was also excited to see the some of our families at the event. Santa even made an appearance on Front Street. I think Santa was as happy to see those present as they were to see him. This warmed my heart.
In closing and in the spirit of this submission, I would like to say “Thank You” to all of the Governor supporters out there. As the adage goes “it takes a village.” I believe that our village is strong. I also believe that there is always room for improvement.
To the latter, I would like to invite members of our external community to get involved with our school and all of the great things that we have going on. With your help, I reason that we will only get stronger. If you are interested in getting involved, please do not hesitate to reach out to me by phone ((434) 263-8317) or email (csumner@nelson.k12.va.us). As always, we would love to partner with you.