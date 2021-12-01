Principal's message: A busy season of tests, athletics, trips and the arts

The crowd at our NCHS Movie night grew from the first to the second event. We are excited about this growth and the ability to provide a safe and positive entertainment opportunity for our students and their families. THANK YOU to Lance Gray, and his group Epic Sounds Entertainment for making these events possible. We are planning another indoor movie night in December or January. Please stay tuned for the movie, date, and time.

I was thrilled to spend an evening with Thom Guthrie and the American Legion as a guest on the evening of Nov. 16 in Shipman. Thom and his crew of veterans are a wonderful group of individuals. They are always looking for ways to be involved with the school and our students. I am thankful for their partnership and appreciate them hosting me at their November meeting. I am also looking forward to the upcoming American Legion Oratorical Contest in December.

NCHS’s Jazz Band gave an amazing performance on Nov. 18 in Lovingston as part of the community’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. I appreciate Scott Belcher and his this small ensemble for their contributions to this event. I was also excited to see the some of our families at the event. Santa even made an appearance on Front Street. I think Santa was as happy to see those present as they were to see him. This warmed my heart.