Principal's message: an exciting year ahead for Nelson County High School

Governor Families and the Nelson Community,
I am very excited and looking forward to the 2021-22 school year! I am also thrilled to have students back in the building where I believe that they learn best.
Over the past few weeks, Nelson County High School has come alive with students and staff alike. Students have returned to athletic conditioning, practice, and activities such as Band and Future Farmers of America; our FFA and Band students recently enjoyed participating in FFA competitions and performing for parents; and our staff have been training, planning, and setting up classrooms for students.
Aug. 10 marks the first day of the 2021-22 school year for students. We are excited and looking forward to welcoming all of our students back to school in what will hopefully be a “normal” or “close to normal” school year.
In 2021-22, our administrative team aims to connect and reconnect with the Nelson Community. With this goal in mind, The Nelson County Times’ editor Mr. Faulconer graciously agreed to grant me space in the paper’s community page once a month. I intend to use my column to highlight the great things happening at Nelson County High School. I also plan to use it to keep the citizens of Nelson County informed about upcoming events and activities at our school. I hope that by adding the Nelson County Times to our list of communication outlets, we can reach more people in our community and increase the community’s presence in our school and at school events. With this goal in mind, I am very appreciative of Mr. Faulconer’s generosity. I also appreciate his and the Nelson County Times’ commitment to helping us further our school-community partnerships.
I invite any community member wishing to keep up with school happenings on a more regular basis to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter @nchsgovs.
In addition to sharing information out, NCHS’s administration is hoping to increase parent involvement as well. With this in mind, we do not currently have a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at our school. We are very interested in starting a PTO. If any NCHS parents would like to start a PTO — please call me (Chris Sumner) at (434) 263-8317 or email me at csumner@nelson.k12.va.us before the end of August to let me know.
NCHS’s Admin is continuing to push out in the community. We’ve already visited the Massie’s Mill, Lovingston, and Rockfish communities this month. We intend to visit the Arrington area later this month. If you see us in your part of the county — please say “Hi!” We’d love to talk with you.
Lastly, NCHS is hosting a movie night for our students and families on Aug. 13 on our Football Field. We will show ‘Field of Dreams’ with the help of one of our beloved parent partners. If you are a high school student or a family member of a high school student, we want you to come out to help us kick off the 2021-22 school year; however, if you are coming to this event, we ask that you please call the school to RSVP. RSVP’ing will help us with our planning so we can give you the best experience possible.