Principal's message: an exciting year ahead for Nelson County High School

I invite any community member wishing to keep up with school happenings on a more regular basis to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter @nchsgovs.

In addition to sharing information out, NCHS’s administration is hoping to increase parent involvement as well. With this in mind, we do not currently have a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at our school. We are very interested in starting a PTO. If any NCHS parents would like to start a PTO — please call me (Chris Sumner) at (434) 263-8317 or email me at csumner@nelson.k12.va.us before the end of August to let me know.

NCHS’s Admin is continuing to push out in the community. We’ve already visited the Massie’s Mill, Lovingston, and Rockfish communities this month. We intend to visit the Arrington area later this month. If you see us in your part of the county — please say “Hi!” We’d love to talk with you.

Lastly, NCHS is hosting a movie night for our students and families on Aug. 13 on our Football Field. We will show ‘Field of Dreams’ with the help of one of our beloved parent partners. If you are a high school student or a family member of a high school student, we want you to come out to help us kick off the 2021-22 school year; however, if you are coming to this event, we ask that you please call the school to RSVP. RSVP’ing will help us with our planning so we can give you the best experience possible.

