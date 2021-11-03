Principal's message: Fall activities flowing at full force at high school

Writing of career and technical education, one of our welding parents is starting a CTE Booster club. This CTE Booster group will be similar to our athletic and band booster groups. If other parents or community members are interested in joining this group, please send me an email (csumner@nelson.k12.va.us), and I will share your information with the parent who is starting this group.

Ms. Driver, Mr. Kershner, and Mr. Coy have been busy preparing Nelson’s junior and senior high actors and actresses for the NMS Musical and One Act competition. The NMS Musical took place the week of Oct. 18. The event was well-received, and many pics from the production appeared on the NMS and NCHS social media pages.

Ms. Driver and Mr. Coy are also working feverishly with our One Act team to prepare for the One-Act Festival on Nov. 6. I’m excited to see this year’s One Act selection. I know it will be phenomenal. It always is.

NCHS’s Counseling Department and our teachers have worked hard to help our students know about their options after high school. This past month, we have posted our military recruiters’ information to our social media outlets. Some students and families have already started discussions with the recruiters for students looking to join the service.