Principal's message: Fall activities flowing at full force at high school

As we are transitioning from October into November, I cannot help but think of what I am thankful for. At Nelson County High School, we have a lot to appreciate.
We have great students, staff, and families. We also have a wonderfully supportive community. Sometimes, we need a little reminding of what we have. To this point, I am grateful that people occasionally reach out to share some good news.
For example, a while back, I had a 98-year-old D-Day relative write to me about our well-behaved students after the students visited the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. More recently, some county residents praised our students after encountering them when the students were on the Spanish Heritage Field Trip. Most recently, Gretna’s volleyball coach sent me a message after the Nelson-Gretna volleyball game to compliment the etiquette and supportiveness of our student spectators. Taken together, we are lucky to have great students that deserve celebration.
Our Future Farmers of America also deserves recognition. From making apple butter and Brunswick stew to a bluegrass festival and driving tractors to school, NCHS’s FFA has had an eventful month. Our FFA finished the month with a trip to the National Convention in Indianapolis. We are proud of this great organization and what it means to our students, staff, and community. Thank you to everyone who helps support our FFA and its many endeavors. We appreciate you all.
Writing of career and technical education, one of our welding parents is starting a CTE Booster club. This CTE Booster group will be similar to our athletic and band booster groups. If other parents or community members are interested in joining this group, please send me an email (csumner@nelson.k12.va.us), and I will share your information with the parent who is starting this group.
Ms. Driver, Mr. Kershner, and Mr. Coy have been busy preparing Nelson’s junior and senior high actors and actresses for the NMS Musical and One Act competition. The NMS Musical took place the week of Oct. 18. The event was well-received, and many pics from the production appeared on the NMS and NCHS social media pages.
Ms. Driver and Mr. Coy are also working feverishly with our One Act team to prepare for the One-Act Festival on Nov. 6. I’m excited to see this year’s One Act selection. I know it will be phenomenal. It always is.
NCHS’s Counseling Department and our teachers have worked hard to help our students know about their options after high school. This past month, we have posted our military recruiters’ information to our social media outlets. Some students and families have already started discussions with the recruiters for students looking to join the service.
Mary Baldwin, Hampden-Sydney, and Randolph College also sent representatives to NCHS over the past few weeks. Students interested in these schools had the chance to meet with these representatives. Mr. Connell has also exposed students to a refrigeration production company that builds large refrigeration units in Covesville. That company is currently seeking high school students for employment after high school.
With so many continuing education and workforce options out there — I am glad that our staff is there to help align resources and support our students to meet their post-high school goals.
I also want to recognize our Core Teachers as they are working frivolously to prepare our students for their first semester SOL tests. These high-stakes tests come with a lot of stress for students and staff. The stakes feel and seem higher after the unusual 2020-21 school year. I am confident in these teachers’ abilities and am thankful for all they do to ensure that their students succeed. These teachers (and our Non-Core teachers) are AMAZING!
Lastly, as a reminder, we are hosting another Movie Night on Nov. 5 with the help of Lance Gray. This event will once again take place on our football field. We will be showing ‘Hocus Pocus’ starting at 6:30 p.m. We would love for the community to dress warm, bring a few blankets, and join us for this event. If interested in attending the Movie Night on Nov. 5, please call or email Ms. Staton at (434) 263-8317 or wstaton@nelson.k12.va.us to RSVP. We hope to see you there.