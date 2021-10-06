Principal's message: Fall season a full slate of activities, props to marching band

As I am sitting down to write my monthly piece for the Nelson County Times, I cannot help but reflect on my time at Drumheller’s Apple Festival and Blue Toad’s Taste of Nelson. My family and I truly enjoyed both events. We always like spending time in the Nelson community since it is such a wonderful place filled with great people! The cherry on top of the experience was watching Nelson County High School’s Scott Belcher and his band Rewind as they played many great tunes.

The transition from late September to early October brings fiery red and orange leaves and crisper air. This year, the transition to fall also brought the return of some exciting school events for us Governors. These events included a Homecoming parade, a bonfire, Powderpuff football, and our Homecoming football game. In other words, it brought some familiarity from the past, which was nice; however, I would be remiss if I failed to mention one notable change, and that is that we moved our Homecoming dance to a semi-formal outdoor event.

This event will take place in mid-October, and we are calling it our Fall Ball. The Fall Ball will include dancing, food, games, and lots of fun. We are very excited about this social opportunity for our students and are hopeful that they will enjoy the Fall Ball as much as we are looking forward to hosting it.