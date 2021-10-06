Principal's message: Fall season a full slate of activities, props to marching band

As I am sitting down to write my monthly piece for the Nelson County Times, I cannot help but reflect on my time at Drumheller’s Apple Festival and Blue Toad’s Taste of Nelson. My family and I truly enjoyed both events. We always like spending time in the Nelson community since it is such a wonderful place filled with great people! The cherry on top of the experience was watching Nelson County High School’s Scott Belcher and his band Rewind as they played many great tunes.
The transition from late September to early October brings fiery red and orange leaves and crisper air. This year, the transition to fall also brought the return of some exciting school events for us Governors. These events included a Homecoming parade, a bonfire, Powderpuff football, and our Homecoming football game. In other words, it brought some familiarity from the past, which was nice; however, I would be remiss if I failed to mention one notable change, and that is that we moved our Homecoming dance to a semi-formal outdoor event.
This event will take place in mid-October, and we are calling it our Fall Ball. The Fall Ball will include dancing, food, games, and lots of fun. We are very excited about this social opportunity for our students and are hopeful that they will enjoy the Fall Ball as much as we are looking forward to hosting it.
Drive Your Tractor to School Day is slated for Oct. 18. This event is one of my favorite days of the year. For those who might not know, Drive Your Tractor to School Day involves students staging their tractors at the Farm Bureau in Lovingston in the morning and later driving down U.S. 29 to Nelson County High School, where students park on the FFA side of campus.
The event gained a lot of social media attention in 2019 and even got some press in a Canadian publication — how cool is that? As with so many things, this event could not happen without the help of so many folks. On that note, I want to send a huge THANK YOU to Mr. Ramsey, Ms. Seaman, Farm Bureau, the Senior FFA, the Sheriff’s Office, and everyone else involved in making this event happen.
NCHS Parent-Teacher Conferences will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Conferences will take place in a hybrid fashion. This approach allows parents to participate in person or remotely for both convenience and safety. We encourage families wanting to meet with teachers to coordinate meetings before Oct. 21.
SOL End of Course Writing tests will take place at the end of October. These tests are capstone tests that students take during their Junior year of high school. Juniors in First Semester English 11 should plan to take their SOL Writing Test the week of Oct. 25. Second Semester Writing SOLs will take Place in March, and Non-Writing SOL tests will take place in December and May.
I want to take a moment to thank Lance Gray, and his company Epic Sounds Entertainment for putting on a movie night for us. We appreciate Lance’s efforts and vision to provide some good clean fun for our students and community. We are looking forward to hosting other movie nights with Lance throughout the year. Additionally, we appreciate Lee Luther for helping us promote Movie Night and helping us get the plane off the ground.
Please join me in congratulating NCHS’s Marching Band for a great performance at Stuarts Draft High School on Sept. 18. Our band took First Place for Color Guard and Percussion and Second Place for music, general effect, and visuals. Great job to the students involved, our Marching Band staff, and our amazing band parents!
I would also like to invite the community to congratulate Ms. Whitney Carlson (English teacher) for getting nominated and chosen as our September Governor of the Month. Whitney started her career in school nutrition in Albemarle County with no plans to teach; however, several of her mentors and colleagues encouraged her to pursue teaching, which she later did. Mrs. Carlson earned her BA and MA at Bridgewater College and Liberty University. In addition to her major, Ms. Carlson minored in theatre at Bridgewater.
Ms. Carlson returned to NCHS as a teacher in the 2019-20 school year. Mrs. Carlson works tirelessly on planning and accommodating her students’ needs. She is also positive, helpful, and exhibits the true spirit of a Governor. Whitney displays her unwavering dedication, compassion, and commitment to her students daily. We are lucky to have her at NCHS.
Additionally, I want to congratulate Max Schnieder (senior) and Kira Tuttle (junior). Max and Kira will serve as NCHS’s School Board student representatives. I am confident that both students will represent their peers and our school well.
In closing, I want to encourage community members to follow Nelson County High School on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ nchsgovs. Similarly, I want to remind folks that NCHS would love for you to get involved with our school. If interested in partnering with us, please send me a message at csumner@nelson.k12.va.us. Thank you in advance, and I hope to hear from you soon.