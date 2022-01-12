Principal's message: Wishing Nelson a happy, safe new year as new semester begins

Happy New Year Nelson County! We at Nelson County High School hope that everyone had a safe a relaxing holiday season. Also, after an extended winter break, our faculty and staff are extremely excited to welcome our students back into the building for the second semester.

As we roll into a new semester, I would like to remind everyone of the importance of regular school attendance and respecting the health and safety of others — particularly with the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. From attendance and health perspectives, we all must do our part so students can remain in school and so that we can staff the building. With this in mind, I encourage all students, faculty, community members, etc., to continue abiding by our divisional COVID-19 safety and mitigation protocols.

NCHS also is looking forward to continue connecting with our community. Please watch our website, social media pages, and all call announcements for information about an upcoming Movie Night (hopefully in February) and other events. As always we would love to connect with folks and partner with you. If you wish to connect with the school, please feel free to contact me (Chris Sumner) at the school, (434) 263-8317 or by email (csumner@nelson.k12.va.us). Until then, I am looking forward to seeing you in 2022.