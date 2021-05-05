Proposed cell tower in Schuyler gains planning commission's support

Despite the proposed tower’s height, Alvis said the balloon test showed the tower would not be highly visible, noting there will be no lighting and it will be painted brown to “blend in really nicely” with the surrounding trees and mountain hillsides.

“You really get the sense from what you see on his map that the balloon really is not visible until you get right up on it, and really the elevation and the topography around here, it really was not visible very far from the site,” Alvis said.

This marks the second request from Verizon to construct a cell tower that has come before the planning commission this year. Nelson County saw only a single request for a new cell tower in 2020.

No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, but one comment was submitted to the planning and zoning department prior to the meeting in support of the project.

In other news:

Commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of a zoning ordinance amendment to add winery as a special use permit to Business (B-1) districts.