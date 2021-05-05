Proposed cell tower in Schuyler gains planning commission's support

A proposed 184-foot cell tower has gained the support of the Nelson County Planning Commission, and the request now will go before the county’s board of supervisors in the coming months for final approval.
The April 28 vote was unanimous with South District Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen and board of supervisors representative Ernie Reed absent.
Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop said staff recommended the tower be constructed according to the final approved site plan and three modifications requested from the applicant.
Verizon Wireless is requesting construction of the tower, which soars an additional roughly 50 feet past the limits established in the county’s zoning ordinance on a 51-acre property zoned Agricultural (A-1) located at 1981 Salem Road in Schuyler. The site is minutes from the Walton’s Mountain Museum.
The actual lease area occupies only a 50-square-foot area on the property, documents show.
“The objective for this site is coverage and capacity to serve the residents and roadways around this area of the county which — from talking to folks in this area — desperately needs the service so that’s really the main objective for this site,” said Charles Alvis, a lawyer representing Verizon Wireless.
According to county documents, the applicant is requesting modifications be made to allow for the additional height plus a 4-foot lightning rod, bringing the tower’s total height to 184 feet; a total of five arrays with the ability to locate six antennas per array, as opposed to current limitations of three arrays and three antennas each; and a fall-zone of a 100-foot radius from the tower’s base.
County code stipulates the minimum distance from the tower’s base to the property line will be 110% of the monopole tower’s height, but Verizon has provided a certified letter stating that in the unlikely case the tower were to fall it would be contained to the 100-foot radius, Bishop said.
Nathan Holland, senior site development manager with GDN Sites and a Verizon Wireless consultant, told commissioners monopoles are engineered to collapse on themselves, essentially folding in half, with the strongest part of the pole being at its foundation.
“It doesn’t fall straight over, they’re not designed to do that,” Holland said.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has the authority to approve modifications allowing for additional height, antennas and arrays on individual towers as those requests come before the board.
Additional arrays allow for colocation on the tower from other companies as well as the county for emergency services, Alvis said.
Alvis said the nearest Verizon cell towers are about six miles away and cannot effectively serve the Salem Road area.
“Those are all really too far away to serve this area, so this will plug a hole in the network and provide service for folks who don’t have it currently,” Alvis said.
Despite the proposed tower’s height, Alvis said the balloon test showed the tower would not be highly visible, noting there will be no lighting and it will be painted brown to “blend in really nicely” with the surrounding trees and mountain hillsides.
“You really get the sense from what you see on his map that the balloon really is not visible until you get right up on it, and really the elevation and the topography around here, it really was not visible very far from the site,” Alvis said.
This marks the second request from Verizon to construct a cell tower that has come before the planning commission this year. Nelson County saw only a single request for a new cell tower in 2020.
No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, but one comment was submitted to the planning and zoning department prior to the meeting in support of the project.
In other news:
Commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of a zoning ordinance amendment to add winery as a special use permit to Business (B-1) districts.
According to Bishop, distilleries and breweries are permitted special uses in B-1 districts but wineries are not. Wineries are currently allowed by right in M-1 and M-2 districts, but Bishop said that doesn’t necessarily allow for a smaller scale operation.