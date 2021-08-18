Public hearing set on regional cigarette tax proposal

Nelson County residents will have a chance to weigh in on whether the county should participate in a regional cigarette tax.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Aug. 10 to hold a public hearing on the topic during its September evening meeting.
David Blount, deputy director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, during the board’s Aug. 10 meeting gave a presentation on efforts to establish a regional cigarette tax board that would serve to administer the potential tax for localities and its functions to collect revenue on counties’ behalf. If Nelson officials decide to participate, a local ordinance to establish a cigarette tax rate for the county would have to be adopted.
Blount sent a draft ordinance to localities interested in taking part on Aug. 11 and a memorandum of understanding agreement would be involved in the process, according to his presentation. Nelson supervisors have not made a final decision but said the matter should proceed to a public hearing. Supervisor Tommy Harvey opposed advertising a hearing for the potential measure and said he doesn’t think the county should participate.
Following adoption of a new state law in 2020, counties now are authorized to enact a local cigarette tax of up to 40 cents per pack as a way to provide an additional stream of tax revenue.
Tax collection efforts could begin as soon as January if Nelson County takes part, according to the Blount’s presentation. Harvey asked what the board would do with the additional revenue if the tax is adopted.
Though no decisions have been made, County Administrator Steve Carter and Supervisor Jesse Rutherford mentioned county initiatives and needs such as a new recreational facility or providing overtime pay for sheriff’s deputies are possible areas such a revenue stream could fund.
Sheriff David Hill earlier in the meeting addressed supervisors on overtime needs the sheriff’s department is facing and making sure officers are properly compensated. Hill said Nelson deputies are being inundated with emergency custody orders that require much response time and compensation is an area that affects morale. While the board approved a transfer of funds within the county budget to cover overtime expenses, the board agreed to discuss the matter further at a future meeting.
“I hate taxes most of the time,” Rutherford said. “I don’t have much reservation in the [cigarette] tax. We’re trying to look at this from a regional basis.”
Supervisor Robert ‘Skip’ Barton referred to the potential measure as “a tax on the poorest people.”
Blount said a regional cigarette tax board would be established once six localities pass ordinances to do so. The public hearing is scheduled for the board’s Sept. 14 meeting at 7 p.m. in the board’s meeting room of the county courthouse.