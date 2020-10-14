Public weighs in on returning students to school, reopening athletic facilities during COVID-19

He added the virtual learning environment is failing students, including several of his own who are weeks behind and struggling to catch up despite efforts to help. The loss of extracurricular activities during the first quarter also has taken away an incentive for many students to do well in class, Ramsey said.

Heather Goodwin, a parent of an eighth-grader and a 10th grader, said virtual learning is not working despite efforts from teachers and staff.

While she acknowledged there are students who are performing well, her concern rests with those who are not. Goodwin said many students need emotional support they’re not getting under the virtual format, noting schools have the ability to bring students back in the classroom.

The board also unanimously approved lifting the suspension on athletics training and facility usage. Other extracurricular activities can submit proposals to resume as well.

Nelson County students left the field in March when schools initially were shuttered by Gov. Ralph Northam over pandemic concerns and have not returned to play since.