Public weighs in on returning students to school, reopening athletic facilities during COVID-19

Before voting Oct. 8, the Nelson County School Board heard several comments from parents, teachers and students either voicing their support for returning to the classroom and the athletic field during COVID-19.
In a split 3-2 vote, board members voted to remain in a 100% virtual learning format through the end of the fall semester, with exceptions for special populations and students struggling academically. Parents are required to sign off on the in-person support.
Cole Ramsey, agriculture education teacher at Nelson County High School, said the positives he’s seen from the virtual learning format — including students going to great lengths to take responsibility for their education and more parents being involved in their children’s education than he’s seen in his career to this point — are outweighed by the negatives.
In case students wouldn’t come back in a hybrid format, he asked the board to consider bringing students in for extra support and allowing extracurricular activities to address growing gaps in education.
“In this format of virtual instruction there is an enormous gap in equity. Students who have internet access and an abundance of parental support at home seem to do OK in the virtual environment. However, students who do not have reliable internet or support from parents are being denied access to their education due to their circumstance,” Ramsey said.
He added the virtual learning environment is failing students, including several of his own who are weeks behind and struggling to catch up despite efforts to help. The loss of extracurricular activities during the first quarter also has taken away an incentive for many students to do well in class, Ramsey said.
Heather Goodwin, a parent of an eighth-grader and a 10th grader, said virtual learning is not working despite efforts from teachers and staff.
While she acknowledged there are students who are performing well, her concern rests with those who are not. Goodwin said many students need emotional support they’re not getting under the virtual format, noting schools have the ability to bring students back in the classroom.
The board also unanimously approved lifting the suspension on athletics training and facility usage. Other extracurricular activities can submit proposals to resume as well.
Nelson County students left the field in March when schools initially were shuttered by Gov. Ralph Northam over pandemic concerns and have not returned to play since.
George Brown, a Nelson County High School student, said he was speaking on behalf of his fellow Governors when he requested the board allow athletes to be able to start practicing for the upcoming season. He said football was an important piece of students’ lives and the community; in addition to potentially affecting college scholarships students rely on.
“Our home team gives the community a chance to come together and support a common goal which is important during these times of feeling so separated from each other over these past eight months,” Brown said.
Michael Chambers, Nelson Middle School physical education teacher and track coach, said he’s seen a growing number of low grades in his classes, which he attributed to students who aren’t able to do the work, through either a lack of understanding or a lack of access, and those students don’t have the ability to come to him for tutoring.
But as a coach, Chambers said students also need the chance to be able to play.
“They ... need an option and you all have that ability to give them that option to be on the field and play,” Chambers said. “I watched last year my seniors walk off the field of practice not knowing it was the last time they were ever going to step on that field and I want [current seniors] to have the opportunity to play their senior season now to the best of their abilities.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!