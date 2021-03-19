Railroad crossing replacements continue at Rockfish River and Mill Pond roads

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, work continues on two roads in Nelson County that have temporarily closed while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces railroad crossings.

Railroad crews currently are working on Rockfish River Road -- Virginia 617 -- and will move to Mill Pond Road -- Virginia 632 -- as weather permits. According to the release, the ongoing construction may continue into the week of March 22.

A March 18 news release states closures are anticipated to last up to two days each with traffic being detoured.

The release states message boards, cones and other traffic control devices will be used to alert motorists to the changes in traffic patterns.

