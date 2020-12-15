 Skip to main content
Red Cross seeks donors

The American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to give blood and platelets, as December typically is a challenging time for donations.

“The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

Those interested can make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate Dec. 18 through Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lynchburg region include:

» Afton: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 11100 Rockfish Valley Road.

» Appomattox: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 28, Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church St.

» Gladys: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, 1090 Mollies Creek Road.

» Madison Heights: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4, Randolph Memorial Baptist Church, 4246 South Amherst Highway.

» Moneta: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23, YMCA Smith Mountain Lake, 293 First Watch Drive.

— From staff reports

