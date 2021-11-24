 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Redistricting of county's five election districts proposed
0 Comments

Redistricting of county's five election districts proposed

  • 0

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Dec. 14 on a redistricting plan for the county’s five local election districts and outlined changes.

The proposed plan, including updates of polling places, is available for viewing on the county’s website at www.nelsoncounty-va.gov. and in the office of the county administrator, 84 Courthouse Square, Lovingston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Nelson County’s adjusted population for 2020 from the latest census data is 14,867, including 92 from the prison population, according to county documents brought forward during the board’s Nov. 9 meeting. The ideal district population is 2,973 residents and population in each district must be within the range of 2,824 to 3,103 residents.

The final redistricting plan proposes district populations and deviations from the ideal district population as follows:

North District: 2,865 residents (-3.63%)

Central District: 3,091 residents (+3.97%)

East District: 2,995 residents (-0.74%)

West District: 2,871 residents (-3.43%)

South District: 3,045 residents (+2.42%)

The plan establishes boundary lines for each election district and establishes precincts and polling places within those districts. Some boundary lines in the Woods Mill area are proposed to be adjusted, moving some voters from the Central District to the East District, according to a legal notice posted on the county’s website.

Supervisors will accept written public comments through Dec. 1. The public hearing is planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the general district courtroom of the county’s courthouse. For more information, call (434) 263-7000.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert