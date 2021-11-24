Redistricting of county's five election districts proposed

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Dec. 14 on a redistricting plan for the county’s five local election districts and outlined changes.
The proposed plan, including updates of polling places, is available for viewing on the county’s website at www.nelsoncounty-va.gov. and in the office of the county administrator, 84 Courthouse Square, Lovingston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nelson County’s adjusted population for 2020 from the latest census data is 14,867, including 92 from the prison population, according to county documents brought forward during the board’s Nov. 9 meeting. The ideal district population is 2,973 residents and population in each district must be within the range of 2,824 to 3,103 residents.
The final redistricting plan proposes district populations and deviations from the ideal district population as follows:
North District: 2,865 residents (-3.63%)
Central District: 3,091 residents (+3.97%)
East District: 2,995 residents (-0.74%)
West District: 2,871 residents (-3.43%)
South District: 3,045 residents (+2.42%)
The plan establishes boundary lines for each election district and establishes precincts and polling places within those districts. Some boundary lines in the Woods Mill area are proposed to be adjusted, moving some voters from the Central District to the East District, according to a legal notice posted on the county’s website.