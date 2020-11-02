Reeds Gap claims roughly a dozen tractor-trailers in the past 90 days

Locals know better than to attempt to navigate Reeds Gap with a tractor-trailer.
More and more frequently it seems, the rigs travel down Reeds Gap — a roughly 8-mile stretch of roadway along Virginia 664 that at one point climbs 1,000 feet in elevation in less than 2 miles and crosses into Augusta County — only to find themselves in need of rescue.
In the past 90 days, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue has had to come to the aid of about a dozen tractor-trailers stranded in Nelson and Augusta counties, according to Chief Curtis Sheets, often resulting in reducing traffic to one lane if not temporary road closure. Wintergreen’s response area covers both sides.
“Most of the time we’re able to work one lane traffic around the stopped truck. Once the tow truck arrives then we have to shut the whole road down because it does take both lanes to drag the truck out,” Sheets said.
Sheets said it can take a couple hours or potentially longer to free a stuck trailer, which ties up not only responders with the department but deputies from either Nelson or Augusta counties.
Reeds Gap consists of sections with switchback turns, steep climbs and turns with little visibility around the bend. There also are signs posted that discourage tractor-trailers from traveling down that portion of Virginia 664.
Sheets said while Reeds Gap never has been an ideal route for truckers, lately the issue has gotten to the point where Wintergreen Fire and Rescue is dispatched roughly every couple of days.
West District Supervisor David Parr said he is communicating with the Virginia Department of Transportation to address the issue.
“If anything good came out of the activity this week we’ve gotten VDOT’s attention again,” Parr said Friday, noting this is not the first time the issue has come before the department.
Reached by phone Monday, Robert Brown, VDOT representative with the Lynchburg District, said officials held a meeting Friday where they discussed several counter measures in response to the increase in truck activity along the route. An immediate course of action VDOT will take, he said, is placing additional message boards on both the Augusta and Nelson sides, which went up earlier this week.
“The quick fix is drop those variable message boards, that’s the first step,” Parr said.
Down the road, VDOT will look at more permanent signage warning truckers to turn back, Brown said.
The east side of Reeds Gap falls in VDOT’s Lynchburg District and the West side falls in the Staunton District. A solution requires the coordination of the two districts, Sheets added.
There are a number of theories as to why the issue has become so commonplace recently, Sheets said, but he’s learned from several truckers their GPS recommends they take the route which “gets them into a bad spot every time.”
“I worry that algorithms and GPS tracking have changed and might be leading to an increase in truck traffic on this route,” Parr said. “That is a huge safety concern to me and I want us to get it fixed before it costs someone their life.”
A majority of the time, trucks are stuck on the Augusta side along one of the many switchback turns, but the most dangerous turn resides in Nelson County, Sheets said. The Nelson County turn has failed to ensnare as many drivers because most trailers at that point are being escorted out by a tow truck.
“If you’re a trucker and you’re going to use that route, the chances are probably higher that you’re not going to be successful than they are for you to succeed. You’re probably not going to make it,” Sheets said. “Under no circumstances should Route 664 be used for a through tractor-trailer.”
