Reeds Gap claims roughly a dozen tractor-trailers in the past 90 days

Locals know better than to attempt to navigate Reeds Gap with a tractor-trailer.

More and more frequently it seems, the rigs travel down Reeds Gap — a roughly 8-mile stretch of roadway along Virginia 664 that at one point climbs 1,000 feet in elevation in less than 2 miles and crosses into Augusta County — only to find themselves in need of rescue.

In the past 90 days, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue has had to come to the aid of about a dozen tractor-trailers stranded in Nelson and Augusta counties, according to Chief Curtis Sheets, often resulting in reducing traffic to one lane if not temporary road closure. Wintergreen’s response area covers both sides.

“Most of the time we’re able to work one lane traffic around the stopped truck. Once the tow truck arrives then we have to shut the whole road down because it does take both lanes to drag the truck out,” Sheets said.

Sheets said it can take a couple hours or potentially longer to free a stuck trailer, which ties up not only responders with the department but deputies from either Nelson or Augusta counties.