Region Ten to offer drive-thru suicide prevention event

Amid increasing rates of suicide in the United States, Region Ten Community Services Board will be hosting a drive-thru suicide prevention event offering free tools and devices to help families promote safety and reduce suicide risk.

Residents of the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson can drive through the parking lot at 800 Preston Ave. in Charlottesville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, according to a news release from the organization.

The organization will provide free trigger locks, medication lock bags and boxes and medication deactivation bags. The release notes that reducing access to lethal means, such as firearms and medication, can help reduce the risk of suicide.

According to the release, suicide rates have increased during the past two years in the country with stress and mental health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic also increasing suicide risk.

Region Ten is coordinating the suicide prevention event with the Lock and Talk campaign, the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resource Council and the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition to educate the community about reducing suicides and unintentional deaths.