Region to receive $2 million for affordable housing

A $2 million grant from Virginia Housing will provide affordable housing opportunities in Region 10, which includes Nelson County, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced in a July 23 news release.

According to the news release, the $2 million awarded to the region is part of roughly $40 million in grants allocated to Virginia's 21 planning district commissions for the creation of new housing initiatives.

Interim executive director for the TJPDC Christine Jacobs said in the release the funding will put the Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership and the planning district commission in a "strong position" to contribute to affordable housing solutions through the development of new rental, homeowner and mixed-use housing opportunities.

“We are thrilled that Virginia Housing has dedicated significant funding to address the housing needs of the Commonwealth. We are particularly grateful for our continued partnership with Virginia Housing and for their dedication of $2 million in funding to support regional housing opportunities and solutions here in the Thomas Jefferson Planning District,” Jacobs said.