 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region to receive $2 million for affordable housing
0 Comments

Region to receive $2 million for affordable housing

  • 0

A $2 million grant from Virginia Housing will provide affordable housing opportunities in Region 10, which includes Nelson County, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced in a July 23 news release. 

According to the news release, the $2 million awarded to the region is part of roughly $40 million in grants allocated to Virginia's 21 planning district commissions for the creation of new housing initiatives.

Interim executive director for the TJPDC Christine Jacobs said in the release the funding will put the Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership and the planning district commission in a "strong position" to contribute to affordable housing solutions through the development of new rental, homeowner and mixed-use housing opportunities. 

“We are thrilled that Virginia Housing has dedicated significant funding to address the housing needs of the Commonwealth. We are particularly grateful for our continued partnership with Virginia Housing and for their dedication of $2 million in funding to support regional housing opportunities and solutions here in the Thomas Jefferson Planning District,” Jacobs said.

The grant program is a new initiative provided through Virginia Housing's REACH Virginia program, which provides support to local housing groups, nonprofits, developers and other partner agencies, the release states.

The release adds this is the first initiative that provides funding to invest directly into housing production.

Region 10 includes Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.

- From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert