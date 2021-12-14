Regional fire and EMS departments contend with staffing shortages, recruitment challenges

Fire and rescue departments across the region and state have been facing staff shortages of fire and EMS employees to varying degrees, putting a strain on both emergency service workers and the communities they serve.
These staffing shortages are reflective of a nationwide trend that has been ongoing for months, and it not only affects emergency services providers but also residents in the communities they serve.
“It’s inconvenient when you go to a restaurant and have to wait longer,” said Abbey Johnston, deputy chief of operations for Bedford County Fire and Rescue, “but it could be a life-changing event if you call 911 and have to wait longer, or don’t have somebody there to answer that call.”
Bedford County fire and rescue personnel have been discussing staffing and recruitment issues with county supervisors and staff for months, seeking viable solutions and ways to make their locality more competitive.
Bedford County has six medic unit trucks, but most days, at least one — often two — is out of service because there are not enough staff to fill all of them, Johnston said.
“If we go back to data and look at our call volume in this county, we easily could justify having eight medic units, but at this time, we have six,” Johnston said. “All it takes is one truck being on a call or getting displaced, and then it’s like a trickle effect, so that increases the response times everywhere.”
Operating with just 13 full-time fire and rescue professionals on duty for 24-hour shifts, plus helpful but dwindling volunteers who pitch in when they can, covering the nearly 800 square miles of Bedford County with a continually increasing call volume is no easy feat.
Staff firefighter/EMTs and firefighter/paramedics, both full- and part-timers, consistently work overtime. Though the county is supportive of paying for overtime, it places stress on resources already stretched thin. Staff is stretched even thinner due to 911 calls for things that do not warrant emergency services, such as blisters, said former Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue Chief Jack Jones.
Jason Morgan has been an advanced EMT with Bedford County for about 20 years. Monthly overtime varies, Morgan said, but county EMS employees can easily work more than 100 hours of overtime per month and sometimes work 72-hour shifts, he said.
Morgan said likely the biggest factor affecting staffing shortages and recruitment struggles is inadequate pay. Whereas, years ago, job openings in the field received between 25 and 50 applicants, Morgan said now a department is lucky to get a mere handful.
“I’m one of those employees that hasn’t seen a merit increase or a cost-of-living increase since about 2004, 2005,” he said. “There’s a lack of growth within our organization, because we don’t have the staffing to fulfill, and we don’t have the financial backing to keep people here. It’s a vicious cycle.”
Shutdowns of colleges during the COVID-19 pandemic and a general lack of interest in public safety careers created a perfect storm where “the bottom fell out” this past spring, Johnston said. And, like many industries across the board during the past several months, staffing shortages arose in first responder careers.
“A lot of what we do can’t be taught online as easily. It’s hard to teach somebody online how to check blood pressure,” Johnston said, describing how college shutdowns affected the field.
Data from the national registry of EMTs show starkly the declining numbers of those entering emergency services work in just one year’s time.
In 2020, 58,969 individuals were certified for the first time as EMTs, and 9,415 paramedics were certified. So far in 2021, according to the most updated statistics, just 4,284 EMTs and 470 paramedics were certified for the first time.
Johnston said the most drastic shortage is of paramedics, as that requires additional training to provide advanced life support services. While basic EMT certification typically can be achieved within one college semester, paramedics obtain at least a two-year associate’s degree plus completion of clinical hours, various exams and certification.
With the staffing limitations, sometimes there are precious few people with advanced life support training — which includes the ability to administer IVs and medications — working in the county. On Wednesday, for instance, only one paramedic was on duty in Bedford County, even though six ambulances were staffed that day with basic life support providers, Lt. Mark Carter said.
Recruitment and retention of employees is increasingly difficult in the area, since Bedford and surrounding localities are drawing from the same pool of candidates. Competition exists between localities to attract qualified candidates, with some places — such as the cities of Lynchburg and Roanoke — trying sign-on bonuses. Bedford County is unable to offer sign-on bonuses due to lack of department funding.
Amherst County Public Safety faces similar turnover and staffing factors, said Sam Bryant, the department’s director. Some retire while others go to new locations that offer better pay.
“It’s a challenge,” Bryant said, adding fire and EMS employees are “moving on through” in his county department.
Amherst County also has taken steps to recruit and retain fire and EMS employees, including an increase in starting salaries and lowering the employee age requirement from 21 to 19. The department, which covers a smaller area than Bedford County, is in the process of getting a fourth ambulance operational full time, which would grow the service they can offer.
Volunteerism is down within Amherst County as well, Bryant said, but he has helped create a model similar to Bedford County’s that brings volunteer fire and EMS workers on as county employees if volunteers wish to make a career of the work.
Bryant said he sees a “bright future” for the Amherst fire and EMS department, in spite of some obstacles.
‘A bridge too far’ Russell Gibson, Nelson County’s emergency services coordinator, said the county has a paid EMS crew that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The county relies on volunteer fire departments for fire calls and they are helpful in picking up other EMS calls as they can, he said.
“The county is too rural now to have a paid crew for every single call,” Gibson said. “It’s a bridge too far right now. Eventually you would love to see that.”
Gibson said Nelson is becoming more of a destination with a host of wineries, breweries and scenic attractions contributing toward tourism tax revenue. As more of those amenities are developed visitors to the county expect a higher and better quality of service in 911 calls, he said.
Gibson said he feels overall the county has been steady in retaining EMS staff. He said a lot of fire volunteers in Nelson are cross-trained as EMS first responders and deeply care about their community in meeting needs, adding the county is deeply appreciative of those efforts.
“It’s a hard sell,” Gibson said of asking people to give of their time without getting paid.
The county has an emergency operations plan in place for major emergencies that include reaching out to neighboring localities and the state for mutual aid, he said.
The county contracts with Wintergreen Fire and Rescue for the paid staff that serves Nelson, said Gibson. Wintergreen has 31 staff positions, 22 of whom serve the Wintergreen resort community and nine on Nelson Emergency Medical Services, a subunit of the Wintergreen department that serves the entire county, said Curtis Sheets, the Wintergreen chief.
He said recruitment has been more of a challenge in the past year compared to when Wintergreen took on the paid staff role 15 years ago. “There’s a shortage of trained people to fill the positions that are open,” Sheets said of a pair of vacancies. “Coupled with that is an increase in the services in demand.”
Every emergency call takes longer to respond to because of the COVID-19 protocols, he said. “We definitely have noticed an increase in fatigue on our providers,” Sheets said.
When the pandemic hit early last year, a lot of schools that trained paramedics essentially had to close, which brought a hardship in bringing students for hands-on learning during calls, he said.
“Now that is really coming home to roost now as we need ones,” said Sheets. “…The length of time it is taking to find replacements is abnormal. It really is a challenge to recruit.”
Every time Wintergreen has a major fire at the resort the department does a countywide call for help. The department and volunteer agencies do a good job of helping each other, he said.
“The fire department volunteerism in the county is very strong,” Sheets said.
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue runs an EMT academy and a firefighter academy that gives training to residents so they don’t have to drive long distances elsewhere. “If a person wanted to do [EMS] for a living, they call get all the training they need here in Nelson County,” Sheets said.
Campbell County’s public safety department’s response time also increased during the past year, according to Tracy Fairchild, director of Campbell County public safety. In 2020, the average response time was 20.92 minutes. In 2021, average response time lengthened to 22.11 minutes, an increase of 1.19 minutes.
“Even with our most concentrated efforts, we are having significant issues with recruitment. COVID-19 has also had a negative impact on our retention rates,” Fairchild said, speaking about multiple vacancies in the department.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a new level of both need and stress to the profession.
“What a reality check for anyone that was in this business through COVID,” Jones said. “Didn’t get to stay home and work from home, and they were going into the homes of sick people and into hospitals. A hospital was the last place I wanted to go during COVID, and yet our folks, by nature of their job, are required to go in every day.”
The complexity and severity of medical calls during the pandemic increased significantly in Bedford County, Jones said, largely because the populace did not feel safe going to hospitals or other medical facilities for risk of COVID-19 exposure.
“They would put their ailments aside. If they had chest pain, they would put it aside, or think it wasn’t that bad, or they’d be so anxious or fearful about going into a hospital and getting sick that by the time they finally called 911, often the people were sicker,” he said.
Bedford County supervisors and administrators have been receptive to and supportive of funding efforts, department staff said. The county budgeted for EMT and paramedic salary raises in the fiscal year 2022 budget crafted this year, aiming to bring pay up to more competitive rates with neighboring localities to attract and retain fire and rescue workers.
Additional staff positions also were budgeted for, including a desperately-needed full-time training instructor position; three “relief factor” firefighter/EMT and firefighter/paramedic positions who can be called when regular staff are away; and bringing the fire marshal role from part-time to full-time. The fire and rescue department is actively interviewing and extending job offers for all the new positions, department staff said.
Johnston said the Bedford County department launched an EMS-only truck last month, staffed by four EMS-only providers, allowing the workers to skip firefighter training and focus on emergency medical service only, a first for Bedford County.
While paramedic applications still are scarce, Johnston said recently the Bedford County fire/EMS department has been receiving more EMT/firefighter applications. Staffing is starting to trend upward for the Bedford County department, but there still is a way to go.
There is no concrete, proven solution to fix the situation and bring everything to an ideal state.
“We are trying to find ways to help keep our people healthy and safe, and help serve the community and get them what they need in a timely manner. It is a juggling act right now,” Johnston said.
Justin Faulconer contributed.