Relief grant program goes live for Nelson County small businesses

Small business in Nelson County that have dealt with losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic now are able to apply for some financial relief.

Launched by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 8, Nelson CARES 2020 offers direct grants to more than 1,100 small businesses in the county that have experienced either interruptions to normal operations or have been required to close as a result of the pandemic.

According to a news release, grants for qualifying for-profit businesses range anywhere from $1,000 to $30,000 based on the number of full-time employees. Businesses must have 1 to 100 full-time employees and have been in operation prior to March, 12, 2019.

The grant requires businesses provide documentation of revenue loss of financial hardships in order to qualify.

"The CARES Act funding to local governments such as Nelson allows us to help our in-county business partners sustain their operations during this very trying time. Prioritizing craft beverage, hospitality, retail and agriculture businesses for assistance will provide the greatest immediate impact to our local economy," Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey said in the release.

Non-eligible businesses include banks and financial institutions; home-based businesses; and nonprofits. Franchise businesses also are ineligible except for those that are locally owned and operated.

Supervisors allocated $350,000 to the grant program, one of several allocations of the county's roughly $2.6 million available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding — part of a larger $2.2 trillion federal aid package meant to bolster local economies during the pandemic.