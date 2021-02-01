Remains recovered after house fire in Arrington

Authorities recovered the remains of one person following a structure fire late Sunday evening in Arrington that left the home badly damaged.

According to a news release from the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, the department and other agencies were dispatched at about 9:14 p.m. to Farrar Lane for a reported structure fire and a person possibly inside the home.

Upon arrival, personnel were met with "heavy smoke and fire conditions" engulfing the structure, the release states. After knocking down the fire, crews attempted to enter the structure, but were forced out because of hazardous conditions.

"Due to the condition of the home, the initial search was halted for a short period of time until personnel could safely navigate the home due to compromised floors and a collapsed roof," according to a news release.

Authorities located a deceased person once they reentered the structure and turned the scene over to law enforcement for investigation. Fire units remained on scene to assist with further fire operations deemed necessary to Virginia State Police while conducting their investigation, the release states.

The incident remains under investigation by the VSP Appomattox Field Office.

