Report shows decade-long increase in Nelson County's jail costs, other crime trends

The county’s share of Black inmates generally served less time than white inmates, a trend not seen elsewhere in other jurisdictions. Data shows the drop in average length of stay for Black inmates was more than three times that of white inmates.

“[Nelson is] the only jurisdiction that I did a report on that at the end of this period and a couple years before, your Black inmates served less time than white inmates,” Goodloe said.

Goodloe said data from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, which has the ability to separate information by drug type, shows significant increases in Nelson County drug seizures since 2001 resulting in an almost 440% increase in felony drug certificates.

Nelson County saw the bulk of that increase between 2015 and 2017. Goodloe added data shows methamphetamine to be almost completely responsible for the rise in felony drug charges with opioids and seizures in club drugs, such as LSD and esctasy, also making up a portion of that data.

In response to some of the data presented to the board of supervisors, Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford told board members since he took office in 2016, the county has pursued drug dealers to a “massive level” to the tune of dozens of individuals.