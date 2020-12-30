Report shows decade-long increase in Nelson County's jail costs, other crime trends

A recent report shows Nelson County is picking up more of the tab when it comes to the region’s shared jail costs resulting from decade-long increases in incarcerations of local offenders and falling numbers in surrounding localities.
The report compiled by Neal Goodloe, Criminal Justice Planner with the Jefferson Area Community Criminal Justice Board, analyzes from 2010 to 2019 crime trends and statistics in Nelson County contributing to the county’s portion of bed day expenditures at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Nelson’s share of total bed day expenditures at ACRJ rose 67% since the turn of the decade, but only represents about 14% of the jail’s bed days, or more than double what it was in 2010. As the county’s expenditures rose, by comparison, Charlottesville’s dropped by 19% since 2010.
“These inadvertently have cost implications for a jurisdiction because … your cost for participation in the regional jail authority is in many ways predicated on the number of beds your inmates expend,” Goodloe said.
Data shows Albemarle County’s bed day expenditures also rose slightly during that same time.
Bed days expenditures can be predicted through what Goodloe called fairly common methods, including a locality’s crime rates, clearance rates of those crimes which result in bookings in the jail and the average length of stay for inmates once booked.
Using information compiled from a number of open-data and proprietary sources, the annual report represents the first comprehensive, decade-long jail study of its kind in Virginia, Goodloe said.
“What this work allows us to do is compare in an apples to apples way, controlling for population size of each jurisdiction ... to be able to look at booking rates per thousand to be able to look at bed days expenditures per thousand individuals of the jurisdiction,” Goodloe said.
Nelson County is the second smallest jurisdiction among members of the Jefferson Area Community Criminal Justice Board, which includes Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange counties and the city of Charlottesville.
Goodloe noted Nelson County’s population of just less than 15,000 has remained consistent since 2010, and smaller localities in general typically experience more tangible fluctuations in data from year to year.
Data for the jail was separated into two categories: bookings and intakes. And from those categories, data is further separated by race, gender, age groups and charge type.
A booking is a record of a charge, or charges, for which an inmate is incarcerated while an intake refers to a person being taken to jail, regardless of the number of charges they face. For example, an inmate may be charged with burglary and grand larceny — equaling two bookings — but that inmate only represents one intake.
“So while bookings are a great look at what, intakes give us a much better impression of who. And not only are bookings up, but intakes are up as well, but not as sharply,” Goodloe said.
Nelson County bookings at ACRJ rose by 164% — representing less than 15% of booking volume at the jail — while intakes rose only 92%.
In 2019, individuals were booked most frequently at the regional jail for property felonies, drug felonies and traffic misdemeanors.
“That supports the data I had with regards to crime against society, it supports the data I had from the department of forensic science regarding the uptick in felony narcotic seizures,” Goodloe said.
Crime data was collected under three different groups. The first group is “the most serious crimes,” often violent and often felonies consisting of crimes against persons, Goodloe said. The other two groups are crimes against property and crimes against society, the latter representing drug, narcotic and weapons violations.
Over the past decade, crimes against persons and society increased substantially in Nelson County while reported crimes against property fell, according to data presented to supervisors. Crimes against persons more than doubled over the course of the decade and crimes against society skyrocketed 283% at a rate of per 1,000 residents.
Nelson County did not see a drop in violent crimes that was felt in most other jurisdictions involved in the report, Goodloe said.
Goodloe also noted “frequent utilizers,” or individuals who are incarcerated multiple times per year.
Despite the increase in bookings and individuals, data from the report states those inmates are not staying as long, offsetting Nelson County’s bed day expenditures. Since 2010, the average length of an inmate’s stay dropped 27%, settling at 44 days in 2019.
“Bucking every trend that you’ve seen up until this moment, there’s another dynamic working to lower your bed day expenditures and that’s your average length of stay,” Goodloe told the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its December meeting.
Jail bed day costs have more than doubled because of a combination of increased bed day expenditures and an increase in the cost per bed day, the report states, culminating in a cost of $93 per bad day per inmate
Nelson County also broke the mold compared to other jurisdictions when it came to incarcerations within certain age ranges and length of time served between white and black inmates.
Across the ACJR footprint, Goodloe said incarcerations of 18 to 24-year-olds booked during the last 10 years has plummeted with far fewer young people coming into the jail, but not in Nelson, where that number has gone up 45%. Consequently the average age of inmates in Nelson also has dropped.
The county’s share of Black inmates generally served less time than white inmates, a trend not seen elsewhere in other jurisdictions. Data shows the drop in average length of stay for Black inmates was more than three times that of white inmates.
“[Nelson is] the only jurisdiction that I did a report on that at the end of this period and a couple years before, your Black inmates served less time than white inmates,” Goodloe said.
Goodloe said data from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, which has the ability to separate information by drug type, shows significant increases in Nelson County drug seizures since 2001 resulting in an almost 440% increase in felony drug certificates.
Nelson County saw the bulk of that increase between 2015 and 2017. Goodloe added data shows methamphetamine to be almost completely responsible for the rise in felony drug charges with opioids and seizures in club drugs, such as LSD and esctasy, also making up a portion of that data.
In response to some of the data presented to the board of supervisors, Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford told board members since he took office in 2016, the county has pursued drug dealers to a “massive level” to the tune of dozens of individuals.
“Those individuals … they had a host of impact on our violent crimes,” Rutherford said. “The meth distribution in this county was horrendous; as you can see from 2015 there was a total of six distribution charges and we went up to 73 by 2019.”
The county’s rise in narcotics was steeper compared to any other jurisdiction in Central Virginia specifically because of the rise in meth seizures, Goodloe said.
Rutherford was critical of Charlottesville’s drug policies during the meeting, stating the city’s enforcement ultimately affected Nelson as drugs are being trafficked into the county by dealers from the area, but dealers are likely to avoid operating in Nelson proper.
“It’s kind of like squeezing a balloon right, if you put pressure on one side they will go somewhere else,” Rutherford said. “I’m not saying we’ll ever be finished, but drug dealers move — and when I say drug dealers I mean traffickers, I’m talking about people who deal pounds at a time — they realize in Nelson that gets you anywhere from 14 to 27 years so they go elsewhere.”