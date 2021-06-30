Requests for public garage, glamping campground clear planning commission

Special Use Permit applications for a public garage in Lovingston and a glamping campsite at Crabtree Falls both received a unanimous favorable recommendation from the Nelson County Planning Commission during its June 23 meeting.

Both applications had a public hearing before commissioners voted and neither received any input from the public.

According to county documents, the proposed public garage building, located at 12689 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, is about 2,400 square feet and is proposed to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The roughly 30-acre property currently contains two single-family dwellings, one of which will be the primary residence of the applicant and the second serving as a rental.

Documents state the garage will be accessed by an existing entrance on Thomas Nelson Highway which also serves the existing dwellings. The entrance will be required to be upgraded to satisfy commercial entrance requirements.

The site and all surrounding properties are zoned Agriculture (A-1), documents state.