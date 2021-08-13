Residents react to mask mandate within Nelson County schools

“The governor is not a dictator. You people are up here because the parents of this community gave you the power,” he said. “You have the power to shoot the governor down. It's up to you. We are parents and we have the right to determine what goes on with their children's health.”

He said his son has a headache, can’t concentrate and gets dizzy while wearing a mask.

“So what I’ve told him, just as any parent should tell their child that they love, is to not wear the mask and it might get him in trouble with the school but not with me,” he said. “You people have been put in a position of power by your community. Listen to your community.”

Good, whose district includes Nelson County, challenged the school board to stand in the gap when Washington and Richmond are wrong.