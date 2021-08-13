Residents react to mask mandate within Nelson County schools

The Nelson County School Board was prepared to discuss Thursday whether students and staff would be required to wear masks this year, but that same day, Gov. Ralph Northam's administration stated Virginia will require all students, teachers and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors this fall, even if they are vaccinated.
During comments from the public, several community members and parents spoke in disapproval of the mask mandate.
Philip Purvis told the board that instead of forcing young people to wear a mask, the schools should take their temperatures before they even get on the school bus.
“And if they're not running a fever, then they're not contagious,” he said. "And if they are running a fever, don’t let them on the bus instead of mandating these kids to wear these things over their faces. The virus is so much smaller than what these masks will filter. As far as keeping kids from getting infected, by wearing one of these things… they’re useless.”
Purvis said he was with City Elders Nelson County, which is a group of local Christian business owners, pastors and community leaders who are working to educate, encourage and equip Christians to engage the culture spiritually, politically and economically.
Carlton Ballowe, of Faber, said he believes it is "child abuse" to require children to wear masks. That was the same term used by U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, when he spoke before the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 10.
“I don't believe that anyone has done a thorough cost benefit analysis of just what the impact is on children negatively versus what benefits they may derive from it,” Ballowe said.
He also spoke about critical race theory being taught in schools, adding he thinks it is "social engineering."
Critical race theory, an academic framework that looks at how law and policies perpetuate systemic racism, has become a focal point for controversy, with conservatives across Virginia decrying what they see as its influence creeping into schools.
“And I think that our school system, particularly in light of the fact that we were a year without in-person instruction, is far enough behind the eight ball that our focus should be entirely on reading, writing, science, technology and mathematics,” he said. “And when we have gotten all of our students proficient in each one of those categories, then we might consider extracurricular activities.
"But even then, I would not recommend race-conscious studies. We spent decades trying to achieve a colorblind society and it just distresses to no end that we spent the last decade going backwards and then all of a sudden everything is about race. And it shouldn't be that way.”
Paul Wood said he has a 12-year-old son in Nelson County Public Schools and he is proud that his children go to school in the county. He described the mask mandate as “ridiculous.”
“The governor is not a dictator. You people are up here because the parents of this community gave you the power,” he said. “You have the power to shoot the governor down. It's up to you. We are parents and we have the right to determine what goes on with their children's health.”
He said his son has a headache, can’t concentrate and gets dizzy while wearing a mask.
“So what I’ve told him, just as any parent should tell their child that they love, is to not wear the mask and it might get him in trouble with the school but not with me,” he said. “You people have been put in a position of power by your community. Listen to your community.”
Good, whose district includes Nelson County, challenged the school board to stand in the gap when Washington and Richmond are wrong.
“It's incumbent on local government to stand in the gap and not pass on those wrong deeds to the citizens,” he said. “When people fear the government, there is tyranny when the government fears the people, there's liberty. Our schools are one of the very few things that we have but we are forced to pay for it and then told have no say over what happens in the schools, what's taught in the schools, the policies in the schools, and we have the school board implement policies from Richmond and or from Washington but you parents actually do have the power.”
NCPS put out a survey from that ended Aug. 3 looking for input from the public on shaping policies involving masks, noting, "The School Board will use the results from this survey to guide their decisions."
Nelson County School Board Chair Margaret Clair thanked the parents, community members and staff who took part in the survey.
“It is definitely our intention to hear what you say. And I take that into account when we can,” she said after public comments.
School board member George Cheape said he found it unfortunate that the governor made the choice to mandate masks and it said it has taken away the board’s right to determine that decision for itself.
“And that's unfortunate. And I would say to people that have concerns about that, they should be contacting the governor's office about those things,” he said. “We're glad that people have come and we're glad to hear from people. I can't tell you right now how we would have decided as a board but I do lament the fact that the right we have as a board has been taken away and please understand that we, as a board, are subject to many actions by the state if we violate that law so there's no choice, that's got to be done at this point.”