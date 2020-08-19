Residents weigh in on Confederate statue's place in Lovingston

Several residents went before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its Aug. 11 meeting to voice their opinions on the suggested removal of the confederate statue that sits on courthouse grounds.

In total, five residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, two stating their support of the statue's removal, and three voicing their opposition.

The Rev. James Rose, pastor of Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman, went before supervisors in July to formally request the board consider the statue's removal and relocation from outside the Nelson County Courthouse, stating how the monument, which features an anonymous private in the Confederate Army, in his view is offensive.

Nelson County residents Edith Napier, of Arrington; and Ingrid Sherwood, of Shipman; both spoke of their support of the statue's removal.

"What you put in your yard is what you represent and this courthouse represents justice and not what this soldier represented," Sherwood said.

Napier said she found it "challenging" three of five supervisors expressed reluctance in removing the statue, citing comments made previously to the Nelson County Times. She feels it should be moved to another location.

"There are times when offensive things are right before your eyes and you do not see or notice them. However, once you see them, once they have been pointed out as offensive, you can never look at that thing again," Napier said.

According to historical documents, the statue was erected to serve as a tribute to Confederate soldiers in the county. The board of supervisors at the time appointed a five-person committee tasked with selecting a suitable memorial for the Confederate soldiers of the county and the decision was made to depict the nameless private that stands on the courthouse grounds today.