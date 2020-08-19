Residents weigh in on Confederate statue's place in Lovingston

Several residents went before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its Aug. 11 meeting to voice their opinions on the suggested removal of the confederate statue that sits on courthouse grounds.
In total, five residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, two stating their support of the statue's removal, and three voicing their opposition.
The Rev. James Rose, pastor of Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman, went before supervisors in July to formally request the board consider the statue's removal and relocation from outside the Nelson County Courthouse, stating how the monument, which features an anonymous private in the Confederate Army, in his view is offensive.
Nelson County residents Edith Napier, of Arrington; and Ingrid Sherwood, of Shipman; both spoke of their support of the statue's removal.
"What you put in your yard is what you represent and this courthouse represents justice and not what this soldier represented," Sherwood said.
Napier said she found it "challenging" three of five supervisors expressed reluctance in removing the statue, citing comments made previously to the Nelson County Times. She feels it should be moved to another location.
"There are times when offensive things are right before your eyes and you do not see or notice them. However, once you see them, once they have been pointed out as offensive, you can never look at that thing again," Napier said.
According to historical documents, the statue was erected to serve as a tribute to Confederate soldiers in the county. The board of supervisors at the time appointed a five-person committee tasked with selecting a suitable memorial for the Confederate soldiers of the county and the decision was made to depict the nameless private that stands on the courthouse grounds today.
The statue was erected in April of 1965, the centennial of the South's surrender in the Civil War.
James Bibb, of Arrington, said he opposes the statue's removal because it serves in memory of the common soldier, a sentiment which echoed that of Arrington resident Joanne Thompson Clarkson. When Clarkson spoke to board members, she said soldiers were called upon to do a job.
"The memorial does not represent or serve to perpetuate slavery, racism or division and in fact the inscription upon it [reads] ‘love makes memory eternal.' It most certainly deserves to stay in its rightful place," Bibb said.
Bo Delk, of Roseland, said he did not support removing the statue, stating his eyes have been opened to the views and opinions of others during recent months of news coverage of Confederate statute monuments in other localities. He suggested the statue remain in its place because it will serve as a reminder to the "comments and the thoughts and the feelings of the other side of the story."
Following the public comment portion of the meeting, South District Supervisor Robert "Skip" Barton, a former teacher of Nelson County High School who also taught African American history for more than a dozen years, said the Civil War was a tragedy which would have never occurred without the increasingly violent practice of slavery. However, he noted the soldiers of Virginia fought mostly for their homes, not in support of slavery.
Drawing on his own experiences during his time as an educator and what he has witnessed since he moved to the county in 1979, Barton said he agreed with Delk on the importance of empathy for the other side and that the statue should somehow be changed to better represent the inclusive nature of the county.
“This is a wonderful place to be because from your experience — not because you’ve been taught but because of your experience — you’ve learned that racism is wrong,” Barton said. “The rest of the world has enormous things to learn from Nelson County.”
