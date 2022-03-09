Restoration of historic Shipman schoolhouse for Black students carries on

Thanks to the work of a Nelson County construction company, the effort to restore a historic school house for Black students has a solid foundation, but its future may be shaky without more rapid intervention.

Luke Ramsey first posted on Ramsey Restoration’s Facebook Page about the former Shipman Colored School in November 2018.

Ramsey regularly updates his page with photos from his recent restoration projects; he said the 2018 post garnered more likes, shares and comments than any previous post.

Community members commented expressing excitement about the project and recalled memories from when the building later served as a preschool.

Ramsey’s photos show the school house’s age and state of neglect; the building has broken or missing window panes, little paint remaining on its weathered wooden siding and most notably a dramatic dip in the center of the roof and a large hole in the rear wall.

But a classic gabled bell tower remains in the center of its roof. In 2015 the original cast-iron bell was moved to the Nelson Heritage Center for safe-keeping.

“It needs a lot of work,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey’s photos show him and his team propping up and leveling out the building’s foundation.

“It had some real major issues that had to be addressed to keep it from getting much worse,” Ramsey said.

He runs the full-service historic restoration company Ramsey Restoration out of Lovingston.

“We work on all sorts of historical buildings: houses, barns, outbuildings. Log cabins are one of our real specialties that we’re most known for,” Ramsey said.

He said his small team mostly works with private clients who have buildings on their properties that they want restored. The team also dismantles, moves and reconstructs buildings, Ramsey added.

He said the property’s current owner grew up in the area and has ancestors who attended the Shipman Colored School.

Restoration halted after his team’s initial improvements, but Ramsey posted in August 2021 saying work would start again in the coming months.

“It keeps getting pushed back. We were hoping to get started in the winter,” Ramsey said in February.

Sonja Ingram of Preservation Virginia has helped with the project. Ingram serves as Associate Director of Preservation Field Services for the organization, which works to preserve historic sites.

Ingram explained the building was badly damaged in the 2018 hurricane season and qualified for $100,000 of grant funding for repairs through the National Park Service. But the historic site receiving the grant must be listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, Ingram added, so the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR) is working on a nomination for the site.

She said she does not expect the grant to cover the entire restoration but hopes to continue work in March.

Mike Pulice is an architectural historian with VDHR; he surveyed the former school building to determine its eligibility for the state and national historic registers.

“The condition is poor but the integrity is good,” Pulice said.

He added “condition is not that much of a factor” in historical evaluation if a property’s integrity remains.

Pulice completed an application for Historic Register eligibility in 2017 that details the building’s architecture and condition.

In his report, Pulice said two vacant former school buildings are located on the property along Braddock Lane in western Shipman. Ingram clarified both buildings are to be nominated for historic registers but the older former Shipman School older is in worse shape and therefore the current focus.

In his VDHA report, Pulice said the school was built before 1924 and as early as 1920 for the public education of African American children.

He said the building served as a school for 35 to 40 years. Thomas Fortune Ryan, owner of Oak Ridge Estate, leased the building and land to the county in 1924 and the building was called the Shipman Colored School until his death in 1928 when it became known as Ryan Hall.

According to Pulice’s report, Ryan Hall was the only unaccredited high school for Black students in Nelson County from 1941 to 1942.

Pulice’s descriptions of architectural elements; “detailed wooden cornices” “paneled folding doors,” “original flooring” and a roof “clad with decorative pressed-tin shingles,” indicated that the building still retained historically significant features.

He updated his 2017 survey in 2019, saying since Ramsey Restoration’s work “the breach in the rear wall of the northern building has been repaired, the floor has been repaired, the building leveled and stabilized.”

In an interview, Pulice said VDHA has hired a consultant to further research the school’s history, and a historic register nomination is forthcoming if everything goes according to plan.

According to the VDHA website, listing a property in the Virginia Landmarks Register or National Register of Historic Places officially recognizes “the historic significance of a place, building site or area” and encourages preservation of the property.

Ramsey said in a Feb. 15 interview the school’s condition has declined even since his initial work.

“Just a couple of weeks ago some people from Preservation Virginia went out to do an architectural survey and discovered that one of the chimneys had fallen off since I was last up there before Christmas,” he said.

