Rev. Caudill finds calling in not one, but two churches

As Caudill eases into her new role, she said her priorities are still revealing themselves. She noted she did not want to dictate a direction for the two churches that would not fit with the community.

“One of the things that is really important to me, and I think important to both communities is that their collaboration not be confused with melding or assimilation,” Caudill said. “And then finding ways that these two communities with different gifts can offer those gifts to each other and the community.”

Caudill said she also wants to help the two churches find their footing as they return to somewhat normalcy after having been mostly online since the pandemic began. It was during the early days of the pandemic that the two churches first began worshiping together virtually, fostering the partnership that has led to splitting a full-time priest.

“So that’s a big priority for me is the reinstitution and reexamination of what was here before and understanding how the world has changed and how maybe we can live into that,” Caudill said.

Building the two small, rural churches’ memberships as well as building and sharing the unique opportunities each brings also are important to her.