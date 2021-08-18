Road on Devils Backbone renamed to Crandall Run in honor brewery's late founder

The road into Devils Backbone Brewing Company will honor the late Steve Crandall, the brewery’s co-founder and a pioneer of Virginia’s craft beverage industry.
Devils Backbone’s chief operating officer and general manager Hayes Humphreys requested Nelson County officials rename Mosby’s Run in Roseland to Crandall Run. The county’s board of supervisors unanimously granted the request.
“We believe that this name change is is a fitting tribute to our visionary founder, who was steadfast in his love for this County and its ongoing success as a tourism destination,” Humphreys wrote in a July 29 letter to County Administrator Steve Carter.
Crandall died in early May at age 64 following a three-year battle with cancer. His wife, Heidi, described him in a statement as a loving husband, father, grandfather, community business leader, Scoutmaster, entrepreneur, custom home and commercial builder.
Nelson Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley said Steve Crandall made many contributions as a member of the Nelson County Economic Development Authority and he left a lasting legacy is many realms.
Kelley described him as “a force of nature” who was loved in the community and who gave back so local organizations.
The Crandalls founded the multi-award winning brewery in 2008 after they were inspired by a German beer they tasted while on vacation in 1991. Following the success of the company’s initial brewpub, Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Nelson County, Devils Backbone expanded to Lexington where it opened its Outpost Brewery and Tap Room in 2011.
Beer giant Anheuser-Busch acquired Devils Backbone in 2016.
Marcelo Michaelis, president of Anheuser-Busch’s Brewers Collective, said in a statement he was “deeply saddened” by Crandall’s death.
“He was a key part of our craft leadership team since 2016, and many of us have been lucky enough to interact with Steve and experience his vision, which lives on through his amazing brewery, its people, and the natural beauty of his beloved Virginia,” Michaelis said.
Carter said Devils Backbone is picking up the costs of replacing the road signs related to the request.