Rockfish Gallery & Gifts to celebrate grand opening Sunday

Elaine Larsson was busy Thursday afternoon prepping the newly opened Rockfish Gallery & Gift Shop for its grand opening celebration this Sunday.

Larsson is the new outreach coordinator at Rockfish Valley Community Center (RVCC) and de facto manager of the gallery, located inside the community center building at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. She said the grand opening Sunday will be an opportunity to “take home a little bit of Nelson.”

With art and crafts from more than 50 Nelson artists for sale in the gallery, there are a lot of options: ceramic ornaments stamped with the shape of the county, home goods made from Virginia soapstone, botanical paintings, textiles, sculpture, stained glass, jewelry and much more.

Larsson explained all the artists either live in or hail from Nelson County, and more than 18 will be at the grand opening, from 1 to 3 p.m., to share their stories and inspiration.

Rockfish Gallery & Gifts first opened in July, after the RVCC board of directors decided to purchase it from its previous owner.

“Art and culture are part of the mission of RVCC,” Executive Director of RVCC Stu Mills said in a news release.

“The gallery provides a place for the community to connect with the art and the culture of Nelson County,” Mills said.

Larsson added, “We’re feeling successful, we feel like we’re moving in the right direction. We’ve had a nice response from the community."

“It’s an important part of the community, especially in a rural area — we need a place where we know we can gather and it’s safe and it’s welcoming and we want Rockfish Community Center to be that.”

RVCC houses other businesses, offices and studios in the classrooms of the former Rockfish Elementary School, including Trager Brothers Coffee, the Virginia Rock Shop and the Treasure Chest Thrift Store. The Rockfish Valley Gallery & Gifts is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the event Sunday is open to the public.