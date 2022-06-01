 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockfish River Elementary honor rolls

Rockfish River Elementary School Principal Crystal Choate has announced A, A/B Honor Roll and Diligence Award for the fourth nine academic weeks of the 2021-2022 School Year.

3rd Grade Honor Roll

Zachary Branch, Lily Buckly, Jayce Chobod, Davis Tabor, Samuel Campfield, Alex Forbes, Penelope Hernandez, Sadie Lane, Laurel Pannell, Jaxon Sullivan.

4th Grade Honor Roll

Liam Bailey, Elijah Dean, Naomi Edwards, Genesis Roque Morales, Danna Andino Juarez, Christian Ellinger, Jackson Loughry, Dallas Rigby, Paxton Sharp, Jace Sweigart, Colton Torres, Henry Wright, Sasha Birckhead, Amara Casterline, Aubrey Coe, Stevey Evans, Judd Harris, Mason Murphy, Ruben Pyell.

5th Grade Honor Roll

Iva Birckhead, Fern Eckles, Parker McDonald, Lily Monagle, Will Nelson, Alexis Pannell, Ben Small, Avrie Clausen, Madison Drum, Peri Eltzroth, Abagail Gibson, Sophia Pannell, Peyton Rath, Vivian Rigby, Mason Campbell, Sydney Cason, Hudson Forbes.

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll

Angela Marino-Smegal, Olivia Morris, Jacob Piedra, Addi Rath, Sage Dettweiler, Macie Simpson, Haley Thompson.

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Yaretzy Barragan-Ortiz, Nevaeh Bolden, Josue Bueso Bueso, Colton Woodson, Jared Craig, Joel Facundo.

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Connor Tabor, Sabrina Bellante, Zachary Manthey, Emily Tucker.

Diligence Award

Josie Alonzo Martinez, Jaylen Newvine, Phoebe Clausen, Aiden Martin.

Choate also has has announced A, A/B Honor Roll and Diligence Award for the entire school year at Rockfish River Elementary School.

3rd Grade Honor Roll,

entire year

Lilyan Buckley, Jayce Chobod, Angela Marino-Smegel, Jacob Piedra, Addi Rath, Davis Tabor, Samuel Campfield, Alex Forbes, Penelope Hernandez, Sadie Lane, Laurel Pannell, Macie Simpson, Haley Thompson.

4th Grade Honor Roll,

entire year

Nevaeh Bolden, Naomi Edwards, Colton Woodson, Danna Andino Juarez, Jackson Loughry, Dallas Rigby, Jace Sweigart, Colton Torres, Henry Wright, Joel Facundo, Aubrey Coe, Stevey Evans, Judd Harris, Aiden Martin.

5th Grade Honor Roll,

entire year

Avrie Clausen, Madison Drum, Peri Eltzroth, Abagail Gibson, Sophia Pannell, Peyton Rath, Will Winter, Iva Birckhead, Fern Eckles, Lily Monagle, Will Nelson, Alexis Pannell, Ben Small, Raylan Baldwin, Vivian Rigby, Dominic Truslow.

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll, entire year

Olivia Morris, Sage Dettweiller.

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll, entire year

Yaretzy Barragan-Ortiz, Josue Bueso Bueso, Sasha Birckhead, Jared Craig, Mason Murphy, Ruben Pyell.

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll, entire year

Sabrina Bellante, Zachary Manthey, Parker McDonald, Connor Tabor. Emily Tucker.

Diligence Award, entire year

Cameron Bishop, Sydney Cason, Jaime Sanchez, Amara Casterline.

Source: Rockfish River Elementary School

