Rockfish Valley Foundation reopens Natural History Center after prolonged closure

It features geological history on the Blue Ridge Mountains documenting changes that have taken place over millions of years or those that have happened in an instant through one-time events like Hurricane Camille that struck Nelson in 1969, the Afton Mountain rock slide that occurred in early May and local rock and soil samples.

“It’s like an instrument. You tune it and tune it and tune it,” Agelasto said. “It’s really being able to tell this bigger story of how all of these separate things all interrelate.”

Thirteen-year-old Immanol Barragan, who helps the foundation and first got involved when his dad did some work for RVF, said there’s something for everyone at the center. He recommended people come visit if they are able.

“The more that you learn the more you can teach people,” Barragan said. “It’s really entertaining how much you can learn about a small community like nelson county.

Currently, the Natural History Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at no charge.

Co-founder of the Rockfish Valley Foundation and Agelasto’s father, Peter Agelasto III, said they currently are looking for more volunteers in order to have the center opened for longer hours.