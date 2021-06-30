Rockfish Valley Foundation reopens Natural History Center after prolonged closure

When asked what his favorite part of the Rockfish Valley Foundation’s Natural History Center was, President Peter Agelasto IV didn’t point to one of many exhibits on the wildlife, geology or different plant species found in Nelson County.
Instead, he pointed to a poster that reads, “RETHINK, REPAIR, REUSE, REDUCE, REFUSE, RECYCLE, RECOVER, REGIFT.”
For Agelasto, that poster signified how to benefit the environment — one of the missions of the Rockfish Valley Foundation — and the surrounding exhibits are the why.
“To me, this really says, ‘OK, so now you’ve learned all of this, where do you go from here?’ I like tying in the education with simple ways to improve life for yourself and community,” Agelasto said. “Once you learn everything else, this is the next step.”
On June 26, the Natural History Center, located at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford, reopened its doors after an extended closure since November 2019 because of COVID-19. The center only is open seasonally, but as officials were set to open in the spring of 2020 the pandemic set in.
Officials used that time, however, to revamp the space, bringing back old favorites and introducing some new additions.
The center consists of a children’s corner, exhibits on animals, birds, bugs and plants native to Nelson and a wall on mountain building and mountain weathering.
It features geological history on the Blue Ridge Mountains documenting changes that have taken place over millions of years or those that have happened in an instant through one-time events like Hurricane Camille that struck Nelson in 1969, the Afton Mountain rock slide that occurred in early May and local rock and soil samples.
“It’s like an instrument. You tune it and tune it and tune it,” Agelasto said. “It’s really being able to tell this bigger story of how all of these separate things all interrelate.”
Thirteen-year-old Immanol Barragan, who helps the foundation and first got involved when his dad did some work for RVF, said there’s something for everyone at the center. He recommended people come visit if they are able.
“The more that you learn the more you can teach people,” Barragan said. “It’s really entertaining how much you can learn about a small community like nelson county.
Currently, the Natural History Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at no charge.
Co-founder of the Rockfish Valley Foundation and Agelasto’s father, Peter Agelasto III, said they currently are looking for more volunteers in order to have the center opened for longer hours.
By about 3 p.m. opening day, the center had seen roughly a dozen guests. The younger Agelasto said he hopes visitors can leave with a “deeper understanding of what’s under them, what’s around them and what’s above them.