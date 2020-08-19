Rockfish Valley Foundation to celebrate 15 years with week's worth of online events

The Rockfish Valley Foundation will celebrate its 15th anniversary with one week’s worth of virtual events in lieu of an in- person celebration.
Starting Aug. 19 through Aug. 26, the foundation, located in Nellysford, will host several activities which will be released daily at noon on its Facebook page. The foundation’s 15th anniversary celebration also incorporates the 10th anniversary of the Nelson Scenic Loop and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
According to Rockfish Valley Foundation President Peter Agelasto, the decision to move the 15th anniversary online was made because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The problem with COVID is you really don’t know to have a plan B until it’s almost too late ... you don’t know what the rules are, you don’t know what the issues are, you just don’t know,” Agelasto said.
The eight events are:
- Aug. 19: An introduction to Rockfish Valley Foundation’s 15th anniversary week; a summary of the foundation’s past, present and future; and a livestream featuring a wreathe laying at the Camille Trailhead. The remnants of Hurricane Camille tore through Nelson County the night of Aug. 19, 1969, and into the following morning causing torrential rain, intense landslides and flooding that killed at least 124 people;
- Aug. 20: An interview with co-founder Betsy Agelasto about environmental issues, the early days of the foundation, the Natural History Center — which has remained closed throughout the pandemic — and Spruce Creek Park;
- Aug. 21: A presentation of the Geology of the Rockfish Valley presented by Chuck Bailey, a professor at William & Mary;
- Aug. 22: Pictures and comments on the Nelson Scenic Loop created by RVF in 2010;
- Aug. 23: A re-introduction of the Rockfish Rangers program;
- Aug. 24: A presentation on the history of the foundation, Spruce Creek Park, Rockfish Trail System, the Natural History Center, annual Kite Festival and more;
- Aug. 25: A video on the 50th Earth Day Celebration; and
- Aug. 26: Video of the installation of the Virginia Department of Forestry fire risk sign and presentation on old Wintergreen Village.
While the Natural History Center has remained closed because of the pandemic, Spruce Creek Park as well as the foundation’s trails still are open, Agelasto said.
“Rockfish Valley Foundation has a vision and it’s an appreciation of the natural resources of Nelson and beyond. Its an appreciation of the culture and history of Nelson and beyond and we’ve continued to build to that vision and its just sort of coincidental that 2020 lined up with so many things,” Agelasto said.
To learn more, visit www.rockfishvalley.org/blog/event/rvf-15th-anniversary-festival/
