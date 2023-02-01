Rockfish Valley Foundation to premiere new online resource at history panel

The Rockfish Valley Foundation (RVF) will hold a Nelson Culture and History Program on Feb. 26 to feature local writers, historians and journalists.

A Q&A session will feature “Backroads” books author Lynn Coffey, “Blue Ridge Life” magazine creators Tommy and Yvette Stafford, Nelson Memorial Library Branch Manager Susan Huffman, RVF President Peter Agelasto IV, Nelson County Historical Society Board Member Woody Greenberg, Heritage Center Board Member Mary Rose, Crozet Gazette writer Mary Cunningham and Rockfish Valley author Gene Hughes.

The event is intended to connect Nelson residents to the history and culture of their county, according to a news release from the foundation.

“RVF has assembled the best and brightest to open your door to the Nelson County and Rockfish Valley past and welcome you to its culture and history. The program catalyst was creation of a searchable index for over 1,000 stories of people, places and things contained in Nelson County Life and Blue Ridge Life, which was the great work of Tommy and Yvette Stafford,” the release reads.

The Staffords published a monthly print magazine — first called “Nelson County Life” and then renamed “Blue Ridge Life” as its coverage area expanded beyond the county — from 2005 to 2021. The magazine featured local human interest stories, columnists and advertisers, and its archives are now available online.

“We explain access to the Nelson County Life and Blue Ridge Life Magazine searchable index and online stories; the Backroads Magazine searchable index and access to its paper copies; access to Rockfish Valley stories in Crozet Gazette; and provide a lot more practical information,” RVF said about the event.

With her monthly newspaper “Backroads,” first published in 1981, Coffey documented the stories, craft and culture of her neighbors in Love — a small community in Augusta County — and the surrounding communities for 25 years.

Coffey has also published six “Backroads” books depicting mountain life, most recently Crazy Quilt; a Patchwork of Yesteryear, published in 2019.

RVF Founder Peter Agelasto III will moderate the event and spoke with the Nelson County Times on Jan. 19 by phone. Agelasto said the event is open to all but is especially directed at newcomers to the county and younger generations who might not be familiar with the area’s history.

“They’re here, it’s their home, we want them to know it’s a special place,” he said. Agelasto added the objective is to make new historical resources available to the public.

The program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Tuckahoe Clubhouse in Stoney Creek. Seating is limited to about 60 but the event also will be open to virtual participants. To RSVP or access a Zoom link for the event, email info@rockfishvalley.org.