Roseland farmhouse offers a vision of the past, and of the Blue Ridge

The white farmhouse at 10608 Patrick Henry Highway is accessed by a narrow concrete bridge over the bubbling Hat Creek.

After crossing the stream, you make your way up a grassy knoll to a historic home that has all the charming elements of a classic Nelson County farmhouse: white clapboard siding, black shutters and a greenish gray metal roof.

The front of the house faces the most spectacular view — rolling pastures before a layered chain of blue and green mountains — but on a hot June afternoon the house's whole perimeter was a lush, green vision.

According to real estate agent Julie Bendle, the house was built circa 1900 and housed two generations of the same family. One former owner's father was raised in the home, and his grandfather lived in a smaller house further back on the 79 acre lot, which Bendle said used to be even bigger.

She lives in a similar farmhouse nearby and showed off a picture she took of the sun setting behind her mountain view. The rising sun turns the whole landscape red: “it’s like instead of the Blue Ridge you have the red ridge.”

Besides a newer addition to the back, much of the house remains untouched and Bendle described the interior as much like her own farmhouse before she renovated. Original hardwood floors run throughout and there’s still only one bathroom for four bedrooms. It’s on the first floor and has no shower, just a claw foot tub, recalling a time when such amenities weren’t taken for granted.

“It’s been loved, that’s for sure,” Bendle said of the home.

The previous owners used only wood heating after the house's oil furnace broke, she said. The listing instead includes an allowance for a new HVAC system.

Bendles thinks the two fireplaces — with intricately carved mantels — were once working coal burning fireplaces. The wood stove in the kitchen gets so hot it would “blow you out of the kitchen,” even in the winter, she said.

She pointed out the original molding around the doors in the older section, and how the bullseye corner blocks don’t continue into what she believes is the newer addition. The door frames are much simpler in the back half of the house with the dining room, kitchen and one of the upstairs bedrooms.

A narrow staircase runs from the kitchen to the bedroom at the very back of the house. Bendle explained it was probably used by someone who got the kitchen ready in the morning without waking the rest of the house.

The kitchen inspires “renovation fever” in Bendle; she said she’d remove the wall between the kitchen and dining room to open the space up and install double doors out to the back porch.

In fact, Bendle has grand visions for the entire house. She’d make the third bedroom upstairs (with the back staircase, and only accessible from upstairs via another bedroom) into a closet, full bath and sitting room. She’d turn a large closet over the staircase on the front of the house into a bathroom for the other two bedrooms.

“This place has so much potential,” Bendle said.

But it’ll take a special buyer, she added. Even though Bendle estimated the drive to Nellysford is only about five to ten minutes, most buyers see the mountains between the Nellysford and Bryant areas as a barrier and are looking for something on the Nellysford side. The house is listed for $879,000.

She said her children loved growing up on her nearby farm. After moving to Montana, Vermont, Europe and New Zealand, they’ve all make their way back to Nelson County to raise their own children. She told them she wasn’t going anywhere else.

“It’s such a cool old place,” Bendle said of 10608 Patrick Henry Highway.

“I so want somebody to come here and love this place.”

PHOTOS: Roseland farmhouse offers a vision of the past, and of the Blue Ridge

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.