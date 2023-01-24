Roseland man facing child pornography possession charges

A Roseland man is facing 30 felony counts of possessing child pornography, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

John Richard Proffitt, 50, was arrested after the sheriff’s office started an investigation into a child pornography complaint in June 2022, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Proffitt is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Southern Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA ICAC) and thanked the task force for technical assistance with the investigation.

Proffitt is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 25 in Nelson General District Court.

— Emma Martin