 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roseland man facing child pornography possession charges

  • 0

A Roseland man is facing 30 felony counts of possessing child pornography, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

John Richard Proffitt, 50, was arrested after the sheriff’s office started an investigation into a child pornography complaint in June 2022, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Proffitt is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Southern Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA ICAC) and thanked the task force for technical assistance with the investigation.

Proffitt is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 25 in Nelson General District Court.

— Emma Martin

John Richard Proffitt

Proffitt
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintergreen slopes sold out this weekend

Wintergreen slopes sold out this weekend

Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the warmer-than-average temperatures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert