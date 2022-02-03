Roseland man guilty of DWI causing serious injury, sentenced to five months in jail

A Roseland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of injuring a person after driving while intoxicated last year.

Craig Lee Viar, 30, entered the pleas in Nelson Circuit Court to one count each of DWI with serious injury and driving without a license.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford told Judge Michael Doucette that Viar was driving a truck May 15 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. Viar was pinned in the vehicle and his passenger was ejected out the side window, sustaining serious bodily injury, Rutherford said.

Rutherford told Doucette that Viar’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.141, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Rutherford said the defendant was very cooperative with officers and admitted to drinking and driving. Rutherford told Doucette that Viar took “complete ownership” of wrongdoing.

Viar’s defense attorney, Peter Frazier, said his client was, and remains, good friends with his victim. Frazier said Viar has always taken responsibility for the crash.

Viar was sentenced to three years' incarceration, with all but five months suspended, and fined $300.

