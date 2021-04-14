Rural history museum hopes to find footing in second year of pandemic

Walton’s Mountain Museum currently is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the month of April, according to the website.

For officials at the Oakland Museum, the additional downtime has allowed work on maintenance and developing new exhibits, which otherwise would have been a challenge to incorporate, given the short window the winter closure provides.

New exhibits include a timeline room — the first exhibit museum goers will see as they navigate the building that once served as a tavern during the first half of 19th century — which dates back to the founding of Nelson County to the 2000s and incorporates both local and American history.

The exhibit is created with the intent to modify later on, rotating or adding new displays, Harvey said. Also new to the museum is an updated Hurricane Camille exhibit and TV channel that captures “in a way everything we have collected on Camille.”

Harvey said this channel will allow people to focus in on specific communities or testimonials or explore on a “high level” what Camille is and how the second most intense tropical cyclone to strike the United States devastated the county, resulting in flooding, landslides and dozens of fatalities.