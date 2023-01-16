Rutherford reappointed Nelson board of supervisors chair

Jesse Rutherford will serve a second term as chair of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors after a vote Jan. 10 and is the first county supervisor to serve two consecutive terms in that role since 1999.

Supervisor David Parr was elected vice chair and Supervisor Ernie Reed will be the board's representative to the Nelson County Planning Commission in 2023.

Supervisor Skip Barton, the outgoing vice chair, nominated Rutherford during the board’s January meeting.

“I’m the person who is I guess next in line," Barton said, "but I think for a couple of reasons — one of which, I think Jesse’s done a really nice job and that we need to continue to do what we’re doing, and that my health is not what I would want it to be and I feel that it’s best for the county that I don’t do that particular job — and so I’d like to make a motion that for the second year in a row Jesse Rutherford be the chairman.”

Reed, Parr, Rutherford and Barton voted in favor and Supervisor Tommy Harvey voted against Barton's motion. The board unanimously voted to appoint Parr to the role of vice chair and Reed to the Planning Commission seat.

Deputy Clerk to the Board Amanda Spivey provided a record of the board’s chairs and vice chairs since 1992, and only Harvey has served as chair for two consecutive terms during that time period, in 1998 and 1999.

“Thank you all for letting me do this another year, looking forward to a very productive year and seeing the county forward in hopefully maybe a little bit less stressful year than this past one,” Rutherford said.

Parr and Barton, representing the West and South districts, are both up for reelection in December 2023. The remaining supervisors’ terms expire in December 2025.