An employee of Saunders Brothers, Inc. has been recognized by the National Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE). Human Resources Assistant Mari Johnson was awarded the “Doing Good” award at the NCAE’s 59th annual meeting on Jan. 31, according to a March 10 news release from the Piney River business.

The NCAE advocates for agricultural employers, growers, associations and others whose business interests revolve around labor-intensive agriculture, according to its website.

Johnson has worked for Saunders Brothers for seven years and been a member of its Human Resources team for five years. She advertises and accepts all applications for employment, and oversees the company’s H-2A program, according to the release.

“Mari Johnson is one of the most dedicated and committed employees that we have ever had. Mari is like a mother to our workers and works tirelessly to make sure that all of them have their needs met. She enjoys assisting them in getting drivers licenses, cell phones, internet access, and is so helpful with getting transportation home to Mexico,” Saunders Brother Chief of Human Resources Jim Saunders said in the release.

“She makes sure that they are all healthy and checks on them when they are sick. She truly hates to see them leave for Mexico at the end of every season, but anxiously awaits their arrival in February when she takes them under her wing for another year,” Saunders said.