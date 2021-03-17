School board agrees to split costs with county for generator repairs

The Nelson County School Board has unanimously agreed to a one-time deal to split repair costs with Nelson County on a generator that powers Rockfish River Elementary School.

According to Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin, a transfer switch that notifies when the power has gone off is malfunctioning. She said the cost to repair the generator is more than $77,000.

The school board agreed to pay half of the repair amount, equaling more than $38,600.

Irvin said the generator services the school and operates all electrical components of the building including the fire pump, emergency lighting and freezers. The large generator was installed to have the building double as an emergency shelter.

The request first came before the county’s school board in February, but the board opted to table the request so the newly formed CIP committee would have a chance to discuss the request.

Nelson County School Board Chair George Cheape, who also serves as one of two school board members on the committee, said they were “assured that if this caused any problems toward the end of our budget cycle” that supervisors would return the favor.