The Nelson County School Board approved a $31.2 million budget March 9 for fiscal year 2024, to be considered by the board of supervisors during upcoming county budget decisions.

Nelson County Public Schools’ budget requests an $18.7 million contribution from the county to balance expenditures, $1.2 million beyond the $17.1 million the county contributed to the schools in 2023.

The division’s budget is based on an overall enrollment of 1,396 students, and includes the addition of a middle school in-school suspension assistant position and an elementary school assistant principal position

The schools’ budget also incorporates a new stipend for instructional assistants who have passed the paraprofessional assessment.

All NCPS employees are slated to get a 7% pay increase in the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.