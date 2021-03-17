School board approves fiscal year '22 budget with $200K deficit

Nelson County school officials unanimously approved a proposed budget from administration that carried with it a deficit of just more than $200,000, roughly a quarter of the shortfall the division was faced with at the start of the budget cycle this year.

Projected revenues for fiscal year 2022, which takes effect July 1, have increased slightly to more than $27.28 million, or $17,732 more than this current fiscal year. But an increase in expenditures has left the division with its deficit of $206,000.

“I think that was really good work to get it down that far,” Nelson County School Board Chair George Cheape said.

According to Nelson County Public Schools’ Superintendent Martha Eagle, as a result of the board’s approval March 11, the division would in turn be requesting roughly $15.64 million, which equates to a roughly 1% decrease from what the division requested last year for its operational budget.

Based off an enrollment of 1,507 students and updated to reflect the budget adopted by the General Assembly, Eagle’s proposed budget includes funding from the state for its share of a 5% salary increase for Standards of Quality-funded positions during the course of the biennium.

Local money, however, is expected to cover other positions, Eagle said.