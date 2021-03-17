School board approves fiscal year '22 budget with $200K deficit

Nelson County school officials unanimously approved a proposed budget from administration that carried with it a deficit of just more than $200,000, roughly a quarter of the shortfall the division was faced with at the start of the budget cycle this year.
Projected revenues for fiscal year 2022, which takes effect July 1, have increased slightly to more than $27.28 million, or $17,732 more than this current fiscal year. But an increase in expenditures has left the division with its deficit of $206,000.
“I think that was really good work to get it down that far,” Nelson County School Board Chair George Cheape said.
According to Nelson County Public Schools’ Superintendent Martha Eagle, as a result of the board’s approval March 11, the division would in turn be requesting roughly $15.64 million, which equates to a roughly 1% decrease from what the division requested last year for its operational budget.
Based off an enrollment of 1,507 students and updated to reflect the budget adopted by the General Assembly, Eagle’s proposed budget includes funding from the state for its share of a 5% salary increase for Standards of Quality-funded positions during the course of the biennium.
Local money, however, is expected to cover other positions, Eagle said.
NCPS also is realizing savings of more than $183,000 from an anticipated drop in health insurance rates and the reduction of two teacher positions at $147,388, documents state.
The division’s estimated enrollment of 1,507 for the 2021-22 school year is dip from the just less than 1,600 students enrolled in Nelson County in the fall of the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education, continuing the downward trend of enrollment that has plummeted some 23% since 2015.
Eagle noted the division is deferring any requests for its annual capital improvement project plan until the recently formed CIP committee, consisting of members of the school board and Nelson County Board of Supervisors, have made recommendations for the upcoming year.
The school board held its public hearing for the proposed budget in February and heard from only a single speaker.
At the time, Rebecca Allen, kindergarten teacher at Tye River Elementary School and president of the Nelson County Education Association, had advocated for the board to support not only cost of living and step increases, but to also absorb any additional rate increases associated with employee’s health insurance.