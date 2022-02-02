School board discusses teacher pay, declining enrollment

Employee retention is a priority for the Nelson County School Board in the upcoming fiscal year.

The board and Acting Superintendent Donald Cox hope to address staffing shortages with salary increases and adjustments to pay scales for Nelson County Public Schools employees. Board members discussed the proposed budget in detail during a Jan. 27 work session

Cox and Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin reiterated the 2022-23 budget, which takes effect July 1, is subject to change. Cox explained Gov. Glenn Youngkin likely will make changes to former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed state budget that may affect the county’s proposed budget.

Irvin told the board she built the draft budget based on a number of assumptions about upcoming fiscal year 2022-23: Northam’s figures would prevail through the current General Assembly session, Nelson schools will continue traditional in-person learning, the district’s enrollment will be 1,454 as projected and loss of learning due to COVID-19 will increase expenses.

Irvin also addressed potential unknowns: increases in gas prices, hikes in health insurance premium costs and actual enrollment. Irvin said kindergarten enrollment especially is always a “best estimate.” Irvin also referenced the “great resignation,” referring to a national trend of workers leaving or changing positions, as potentially affecting the budget projection.

Irvin told the board there are more than 1,000 unfilled teaching positions in Virginia’s schools, according to the Virginia Education Association.

“We need to attract and retain quality employees,” Irvin said. “It takes a village to run a school.”

The division expects to bring forward a 5% pay raise for all employees and 0.5% in seniority step increases. The proposed budget also introduces a $15 minimum wage for the division.

Northam’s proposed budget also introduces funding for 22 English Language Learner (ELL) teachers per 1,000 students. Irvin told the board this ratio means the district needs another ELL teacher.

Irvin presented a graph demonstrating the seniority distribution among Nelson County licensed staff. According to Irvin’s chart, there is a downward trend as seniority increases: 60 teachers have worked in Nelson County Public Schools for one to five years, but only six teachers have worked at NCPS for more than 25 years, a figure that board members found concerning.

North District representative Janet Turner-Giles said the number of teachers with 20-plus years of experience with NCPS was the smallest she’d seen it during her nine years of service on the board.

According to another graph Irvin presented, the current salary for a new NCPS teacher ranks 5th in the state, but the salary for an NCPS teacher with 25 years of experience in the district ranks 73rd in the state.

Irvin also addressed declining enrollment, demonstrating with a bar graph how enrollment has steadily declined from 1,838 students at the start of fiscal year 2017 to 1,472 students at the end of fiscal year 2022. The district has, however, seen an increase in ELL students.

Northam’s budget dictates Virginia school districts will not lose funding over the effects of the pandemic. It also allots extra money for school construction in the upcoming year and board members discussed the capital improvement projects that are a priority, including new can lights for the high school auditorium and repairs to the rusted frames of the storefront windows in the high school cafeteria.

The board will hold a public hearing on the budget at its Feb. 10 meeting.

