School board hears updates on approved capital improvement projects

The Nelson County School Board during its Feb. 16 meeting heard updates from staff regarding approved capital improvement projects for upgrades to school security and the high school’s greenhouse.
School staff presented several projects to the board in January for review as part of the newly appropriated $441,000 from the county for the division’s fiscal year 2021 capital improvement plan.
According to Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin, a proposal states construction costs for the greenhouse project are anticipated about $232,000, a total derived from actual construction costs of just more than $200,000 and a built-in additional 3% accounting for inflation and contingency costs. The division is looking to breathe new life into the facility as well as address safety concerns.
“This would be utilizing the foundation that’s currently there and putting a structure on top and replacing all the controls that would update the greenhouse phenomenally,” Irvin said.
Staff also reviewed preliminary safety upgrades slated to take place at the joined Nelson County middle and high schools consisting of new, more secure entrances.
As part of the Virginia Department of Education’s 2020 School Equipment Security Grant award, school divisions across the commonwealth were allocated varying amounts of money to be used for school security upgrades. Nelson County was one of nine divisions to receive the maximum possible funding of $250,000.
Superintendent Martha Eagle said a window at the school resource officer’s office would be converted into a new visitor entrance. The SRO’s office would be relocated from the space while still having a line of sight on people entering the building.
At the middle school, Eagle said officials looked at “several different options” when considering how to retrofit the entrance. With the coming changes, visitors would be contained to the foyer and directed to the main office to limit mobility within the building.
A set of double doors at the middle school will be outfitting with locks which will need to be opened by school staff before visitors can enter actually enter the building. From there, new doors and locks will be installed to further limit access to the rest of the building with the idea that guests will be corralled to the main office.
Should the need arise, visitors could be contained to the foyer area if they make it past the initial set of double doors.
“They would have to either stay out in the foyer if they were up to no good, or they would have to go to the main office, which is our intent,” Eagle said.
Eagle said doors will be shut and locked to prevent students from intermingling with any visitors who come in.
South District board member Ceasar Perkins noted a staff member may be required to inspect packages in the smaller, contained area before they are brought into the school and main office.
“We’re talking about safety. This person sitting at this desk here can just [let people in] and then next thing you know we’ve got somebody sitting in the office with a gun because they didn’t go out and inspect the package,” Perkins said. “Somebody needs to come and meet this person between the first and second door.”