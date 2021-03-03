School board hears updates on approved capital improvement projects

Superintendent Martha Eagle said a window at the school resource officer’s office would be converted into a new visitor entrance. The SRO’s office would be relocated from the space while still having a line of sight on people entering the building.

At the middle school, Eagle said officials looked at “several different options” when considering how to retrofit the entrance. With the coming changes, visitors would be contained to the foyer and directed to the main office to limit mobility within the building.

A set of double doors at the middle school will be outfitting with locks which will need to be opened by school staff before visitors can enter actually enter the building. From there, new doors and locks will be installed to further limit access to the rest of the building with the idea that guests will be corralled to the main office.

Should the need arise, visitors could be contained to the foyer area if they make it past the initial set of double doors.

“They would have to either stay out in the foyer if they were up to no good, or they would have to go to the main office, which is our intent,” Eagle said.

Eagle said doors will be shut and locked to prevent students from intermingling with any visitors who come in.