School board looks at 3% raise for employees for next fiscal year

Nelson County Public Schools officials are looking at a roughly 3% raise for all employees in the next fiscal year after the COVID-19 pandemic stripped away pay hikes last year.
During a special called meeting Jan. 28, the Nelson County School Board took a deeper look at its proposed budget totaling more than $28.28 million and the projected deficit of roughly $881,000 — or 3%.
According to Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin, the budget this year is primarily driven by employee raises, a projected increase in health insurance costs and bringing on new hires at the cost of losing two teaching positions due to dropping enrollment.
“...This past year we were not able to give a salary increase to our employees so what we would hope to do is make up the lost cost of living increase,” Irvin said to the board.
Irvin said the raises were to remain competitive within the area. According to information presented to the board, Nelson ranks first among neighboring divisions for its pay scale for new teachers, but drops off for longer-tenured teachers.
Unlike most other school divisions this year, Superintendent Martha Eagle said NCPS is not slated to receive aid from the state’s “hold harmless” initiative, a program that ensures divisions are not given less funding as a result of dropping enrollment because of the pandemic.
The county as of the Jan. 28 meeting is projected to receive zero dollars from the initiative, something Eagle said she hopes will be fixed for Nelson and roughly a dozen other rural school divisions that are facing the same issue.
“I don’t want to hurt any other division ... but some people in the calculations are getting money when there’s no loss and that’s frustrating,” Eagle said.
Irvin also noted NCPS cut 10 positions in fiscal year 2020 and two more positions the following year. Roughly 11 positions have been left vacant because of the pandemic.
Invigorated by an additional $441,000 from the county, the board also unanimously approved funding for two capital improvement projects among dozens that have been outlined by the division. The money is the result of excess funds not spent by the division.
Board members set aside funds for safety improvements to be made the the greenhouse located at Nelson County High School as well as funds to meet a local match for a school security equipment grant from the state.
According to documents, the greenhouse and local match cost about $317,500.
The board also is looking at funding two other safety initiatives once staff comes back with update estimates: safety bollards, which create a physical barrier for traffic, at Tye River Elementary School and additional safety equipment for the auditorium stage at the high school.
“Times and where we are now, I mean there hasn’t been a school incident but that’s crucial to safety,” South District board member Ceasar Perkins said.
Officials noted bollards were not as needed at the other schools.