School board looks at 3% raise for employees for next fiscal year

The county as of the Jan. 28 meeting is projected to receive zero dollars from the initiative, something Eagle said she hopes will be fixed for Nelson and roughly a dozen other rural school divisions that are facing the same issue.

“I don’t want to hurt any other division ... but some people in the calculations are getting money when there’s no loss and that’s frustrating,” Eagle said.

Irvin also noted NCPS cut 10 positions in fiscal year 2020 and two more positions the following year. Roughly 11 positions have been left vacant because of the pandemic.

Invigorated by an additional $441,000 from the county, the board also unanimously approved funding for two capital improvement projects among dozens that have been outlined by the division. The money is the result of excess funds not spent by the division.

Board members set aside funds for safety improvements to be made the the greenhouse located at Nelson County High School as well as funds to meet a local match for a school security equipment grant from the state.

According to documents, the greenhouse and local match cost about $317,500.