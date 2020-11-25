School board reviews results of CIP engineering studies at high, middle school complex

The division is looking at another hefty price tag depending on where school officials decide to locate the welding facility. Architectural Partners examined three possible locations for the workshop.

The first option, which is the most cost effective at an estimate of $463,000, would be to make alterations to the existing agricultural department lab which Harvey said has sufficient room to house the welding shop. He said the space has “everything you would need for an appropriate welding shop.”

West District board member Shannon Powell expressed concern about locating a welding shop essentially in the middle of an agricultural shop, which she said is a “very active program.”

“While that looks like a good solution on paper I wonder in integration how well that will actually work with two programs in one group trying to share a space,” Powell said.

A second option is to make alterations to the existing maintenance building, but aside from being nearly double the cost of the first option, Harvey noted currently the building is being used as storage and office space, which would need to be relocated and could potentially add more expenses on top.