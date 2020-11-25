School board reviews results of CIP engineering studies at high, middle school complex

Nelson County Public Schools could be looking at potentially a $1 million repair of the outer walls of the county’s high school and middle school complex.
According to Gary Harvey, with Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners, a recent study of the exterior of the complex found several locations where moisture has accumulated in the walls and has caused supporting steel reinforcements to rust.
Harvey added rusted steel expands and pushes on the mortar, which forces more cracks and makes the section of wall more susceptible to water infiltration. He likened it to tree roots growing underneath a sidewalk.
While newer sections of the building are performing well, the same could not be said for older sections.
“My inspectors summarized this building as a unique case study for masonry forensics. You have a lot of things going on … a lot of things that are causing you a bunch of problems,” Harvey said.
In a worst-case scenario, which would require removing the existing masonry and replacing the brick, Harvey estimated the cost could reach upwards of $1 million. Alternatively, the division can selectively work on problem areas and make its way around.
Harvey recommended the school board pursue a more detailed, invasive study to more accurately determine the extent of the damage.
“That’s the next step we would recommend that you would actually pursue a more detailed investigation into the wall to determine the severity of the damage,” Harvey said.
Nelson County School Board members reviewed the results of four engineering studies for capital improvement projects the firm had been hired to perform earlier in the year during a Nov. 12 meeting.
The firm performed studies of the brick veneer and the pavement at the middle school and high school site, the greenhouse located at the high school and a potential home for a welding facility.
The four studies cost roughly $39,200 when the funding was approved by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors earlier this year, with the welding facility study the biggest expense at more than $16,800.
Harvey said inspectors also noted settling in areas of the building, causing more cracks to form. He said it could be the result of soil not being compacted enough during construction, a similar issue that could be at the root of asphalt failure and cracking in the parking lot found in the other study.
In the road analysis, inspectors concluded that a majority of issues in the asphalt could be patched and repaired. However, they did recommend completely replacing the road at the middle school and high school site that runs parallel to U.S. 29, which had the most damage they found.
When asked by Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin what the immediacy of the repairs on the exterior was, Harvey said there was a safety concern with the portions of the brick and the problem only would continue to worsen as long as the openings in the wall remained.
With the roof of the high school having nearly reached the end of its useful life as well, Irvin said, Harvey recommended replacing the wall and roof simultaneously.
Architectural Partners also performed studies analyzing the most cost effective way to retrofit the greenhouse as well as determining the optimal location and renovations for the welding facility and the program.
The study concluded that the cost of renovating the current greenhouse located at Nelson County High School, which would include updating necessary support systems and replacing the non-safety glass with polycarbonate panel, would cost the division roughly $40,000 to $60,000 more than removal and replacement.
“That’s basically because of all the labor that would be involved in safely removing all the glass panels and cleaning up the existing frame and so forth,” Harvey said. “So it might be more advantageous from a cost standpoint to look at a new greenhouse.”
Harvey estimated a new greenhouse would cost $205,000 to construct. He also recommended adding a 20% contingency of the total amount of the project for any unforeseen additional costs.
The division is looking at another hefty price tag depending on where school officials decide to locate the welding facility. Architectural Partners examined three possible locations for the workshop.
The first option, which is the most cost effective at an estimate of $463,000, would be to make alterations to the existing agricultural department lab which Harvey said has sufficient room to house the welding shop. He said the space has “everything you would need for an appropriate welding shop.”
West District board member Shannon Powell expressed concern about locating a welding shop essentially in the middle of an agricultural shop, which she said is a “very active program.”
“While that looks like a good solution on paper I wonder in integration how well that will actually work with two programs in one group trying to share a space,” Powell said.
A second option is to make alterations to the existing maintenance building, but aside from being nearly double the cost of the first option, Harvey noted currently the building is being used as storage and office space, which would need to be relocated and could potentially add more expenses on top.
Option 3, the most expensive option at more than $1 million, would be to build a standalone building specifically for the purposes of housing the welding shop.
All options include the cost of needed welding equipment, Harvey said.
