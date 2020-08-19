School, county officials usher in new track at high school with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Roughly a dozen school and county officials ushered in Nelson County High School’s new track with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 13.

Several people took the opportunity to speak before the ribbon-cutting, including Superintendent Martha Eagle, Nelson County School Board Chair George Cheape, Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey, Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner, athletic director Greg Mullins and head coach of indoor and outdoor track teams Michael Chambers.

Eagle thanked everyone involved for their help in seeing the project to completion, including the board of supervisors for funding it and Harvey’s leadership for ensuring it was done to “high standards.”

“This track I feel is a legacy for the future of our students, our athletes, and for our community. This track is a small part of a large investment that we all make for the future of Nelson County,” Eagle said to those in attendance.

The ceremony comes the same day when school board members voted to continue the suspension of all extracurricular activities until the September board meeting as well as suspending the use of indoor and outdoor facilities. Board members plan to continue to review the issue in future meetings.

Construction of the new track began in late April and the project originally was projected to cost about $200,000. However, it was discovered early on in the process the foundation in several areas of the track no longer was adequate and had to be fixed before the new rubberized surface could be laid down.