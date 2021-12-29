Schools brace for less state funding

A recent change in a formula that determines state funding to local school divisions has Nelson County Public Schools officials bracing for a shortfall from the state in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Nelson schools’ local composite index increased by 5%, which means the division will get about $315,000 less from the state in the upcoming fiscal year, according to Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin in a recent report to the county’s school board.

Superintendent Martha Eagle brought the news to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its December meeting.

“There are many unknowns at this point,” Eagle told supervisors of budgeting on the horizon.

The known aspects the division is bracing for include record-high inflation, a severe labor shortage that includes bus drivers, custodians and teachers and a need to address salaries to retain and attract employees, Eagle said.

The school system has federal money to help offset effects of the coronavirus pandemic and is using about $3 million for capital expenses and projects that will save taxpayer money, Eagle said. She told supervisors she expects to see them again in the spring, as she goes on medical leave and Joseph Cox comes on board as acting superintendent at the start of 2022.

The Nelson County School Board recently discussed budget needs, including addressing salaries for employees, during its final meeting of 2021. Board member Shannon Powell spoke of the need to properly compensate support staff.

“We need to pay them what they are worth and we are not doing that,” Powell said. “They are critical in our day-to-day operations.”

The board also discussed mental health and supporting students and staff in that area, along with further evaluating the career and technical education offerings based on enrollment and specific skills taught, in looking ahead to the upcoming budget.

On the local composite index (LCI) increase, Irvin said the state has signaled Nelson County has more ability to pay toward the schools in regard to real estate value. Irvin said she hopes the Nelson County Board of Supervisors will take the reassessed value of property and increases into account when considering funding the division this upcoming fiscal year.

Irvin said 64 localities in the state have LCI figures that decreased and 62 increased. Amherst County Public Schools’ LCI decreased roughly 3% Buckingham County Public Schools’ number also decreased, Irvin said.

“Most of our neighbors are seeing a decrease,” in LCI, Irvin said.

In addressing budget needs during the recent school board meeting, East District Representative George Cheape said bus drivers, cafeteria workers and instructional aides do much work for what he described as little pay.

“I think we need to reward that and up the salaries to attract more people and retain them,” Cheape said.

He also spoke of the importance of instructional aides and the work they do for teachers.

“It’s the biggest bang for the buck you can get, I think,” Cheape said.

