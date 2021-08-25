Schools' plan for federal stimulus includes roof replacement, tackling learning loss

Nelson County Public Schools is preparing to submit its application for federal emergency relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The purpose of the ARP money is to help safely reopen and sustain safe operation of schools and address the effects of COVID-19 by responding to students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. NCPS has been awarded $3.6 million in federal money.
The division returned to five days of in-person instruction for all students and a virtual option was given families seeking a 100% remote option. Nelson educators are focusing on engaging and interactive lessons, evidence based strategies and data to provide enrichment, intervention and remediation to all students, according to a draft of the schools’ plan for spending the money.
Nelson schools will use just more than $2 million to implement prevention and mitigation strategies, including a roof replacement at Nelson County High School. The upgrade will enable the division to improve air quality, improve school facilities to provide a healthy and safe learning environment, reduce the risk of exposure to environmental hazards and prevent additional health concerns, the draft plan states.
The school system also will use $739,752 to address “unfinished learning” and will promote equity-driven, sustainable evidence based programs to serve students and continue to strengthen teaching and learning. “Nelson [schools] will increase face-to-face instructional hours and days for summer learning, summer enrichment and tutoring for the next three summers (2022-24),” the draft document reads.
The division also plans to host summer learning for three weeks in June and increase summer learning from four hours per day to seven hours per day. For the first time, NCPS will offer virtual summer Title I small group learning for reading and math instruction during June and July two days per week for specific reading and mathematics skills. The Title I program is offered to those desire or need additional remediation.
“Targeted reading and mathematics remediation groups will provide instruction for students who are identified as under-resourced, English Language Learners, economically disadvantaged, homeless, in foster care, a student with disabilities or performing below grade level,” the draft plan states.
Summer learning enrichment offers students in grades kindergarten through fifth the opportunity to participate in four weeks of enrichment offerings in areas such as movie making, engineering and electricity. Students in grades six to 12 may participate in a weeklong career academy with offerings in engineering, business, health sciences, cosmetology, culinary arts, and family consumer science.
NCPS also plans to increase instructional support by hiring additional
instructional certified personnel, including an instructional coach, teacher and reading specialist to support reading instruction and remediation in the two elementary schools, Nelson Middle and Nelson High schools. “This provides an added resource since the middle and high schools do not currently have reading specialists,” the draft plan states.
The division also plans to use about $90,000 to provide varied opportunities for students to become college and career ready. A transition specialist will be hired to work with students, including those learning English, who have disabilities or are under-resourced.
Opportunities for students include internships, job-shadowing, preparation for the SAT test and college entrance exams and field trips to colleges, trade schools and businesses.
“Funds will also be used to provide equal access by removing the potential barriers of transportation costs for these field experiences,” the draft document states. “The transition specialist will collaborate with school counselors, business partners and community stakeholders to develop, create and implement a comprehensive K-12 career and college readiness program division wide.”
Small group and individual counseling sessions are available for all students as needed, according to the draft. NCPS also would like to hire a school social worker position which would allow access to a social worker, counselor, or teacher to support student needs.
“To further address academic needs, an instructional coach will be used across the division to ensure continued use of best practices in our classrooms,” the draft states. “ Reading specialists will continue to work with all teachers to provide appropriate literacy remediation while serving students with the greatest needs in reading. All students in the division will have access to the extended learning opportunities and targeted remediation efforts throughout the year provided by the division.”
The Nelson County School Board held a public hearing on the plan during its Aug. 12 meeting. A resident asked the board to consider air conditioning on school buses, citing students coming home with soaked face masks in intense heat. Shannon Irvin, assistant superintendent for administration, said during her report to the board the division is transitioning to having air conditioning in its bus fleet.
The plan will be submitted by Sept. 1, according to the division’s website. To view the plan visit www.nelson.k12.va.us and click the ESSER III Grant Information link.