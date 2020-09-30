Schools return to Emergency Summer Feeding Program for meals distribution

All Nelson County children are able to receive free meals through a return of the Emergency Summer Feeding Program at Nelson County Public Schools.
Nelson County schools made the transition earlier in the month after the United States Department of Agriculture issued a waiver to local school divisions, extending the program until Dec. 31. Nelson County is one of many Lynchburg-area school divisions able to operate under the USDA program.
Under this change, the division is once again able to provide free meals to all children younger than the age of 18, not just enrolled students, Supervisor of Nutrition Service Christina Connell said in an email. This is the same program Nelson County operated under in March, when schools shuttered their doors for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first days of the fall semester, the division participated in the School Breakfast and Lunch program through the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing schools to provide free meals to all students regardless of income, but only to students enrolled in Nelson County Public Schools.
The division holds its weekly drive-thru meal distribution on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 a.m. and again from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Tye River Elementary, Rockfish River Elementary, Nelson Middle and Nelson County High schools. Meal delivery takes place Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lovingston Firehouse, Schuyler Community Center, Wingina Firehouse, Massie’s Mill Ruritan Club, Nellysford Shopping Center, Corner Market, Gladstone Fire Department and New Mount Church.
There also is van delivery from 2 to 3 p.m. at Paloma Farm Road and Montreal Village.
Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.
In total, Connell said the division has served more than 36,700 meals in the first five weeks schools have been open.
