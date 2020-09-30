Schools return to Emergency Summer Feeding Program for meals distribution

All Nelson County children are able to receive free meals through a return of the Emergency Summer Feeding Program at Nelson County Public Schools.

Nelson County schools made the transition earlier in the month after the United States Department of Agriculture issued a waiver to local school divisions, extending the program until Dec. 31. Nelson County is one of many Lynchburg-area school divisions able to operate under the USDA program.

Under this change, the division is once again able to provide free meals to all children younger than the age of 18, not just enrolled students, Supervisor of Nutrition Service Christina Connell said in an email. This is the same program Nelson County operated under in March, when schools shuttered their doors for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first days of the fall semester, the division participated in the School Breakfast and Lunch program through the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing schools to provide free meals to all students regardless of income, but only to students enrolled in Nelson County Public Schools.