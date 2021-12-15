Schools to restore therapeutic day treatment program

Nelson County Public Schools has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Madeline Center of Lynchburg, a therapeutic day treatment provider, to bring those services back to the school division beginning in January.

The announcement from Jennifer McCormick, director of special education and student services for Nelson schools, was met with applause during the Nelson County School Board’s Dec. 9 meeting. The therapeutic day treatment program will help students’ emotional and behavioral needs and through the partnership provide a shared system of support, said McCormick.

Superintendent Martha Eagle said Region 10, a service provider for the Nelson division, discontinued therapeutic day treatment services that the division needs.

McCormick said the goal of the Madeline Center is to support emotional and behavioral needs of students. She said the division is privileged to have talented teachers and support professionals who are going above and beyond and bringing the program for students.

Principals in Nelson schools are working diligently and play an integral role in the process to restore the services for students in need of it, according to McCormick.

“Our school administration is working tirelessly to start conversations,” McCormick said. “In January we can hit the ground running with this provider… our schools are on board.”

The memorandum of understanding may be renewed for three more years after the current school year, she said.

The Madeline Center will bring qualified professionals into Nelson schools and are excited to collaborate with the division, McCormick said. The therapeutic day treatment program is vital not only for students but for families and the Nelson community, she said.

“I’m excited to be able to share this information with you,” McCormick said. “There are so many people working on this. We’re excited to be able to support our students.”

The Madeline Center will provide individual services to students, according to McCormick.

“I am overjoyed,” board member Janet Turner-Giles said, repeating the following three times: “We need it.”

Also during the meeting, board member discussed priorities for the division’s 2022-23 budget process that begins early next year.

Turner-Giles said the board needs make sure the division attracts and retains quality employees.

“We’ve got to make sure our salaries are competitive from the beginning of the scale to the end of the scale,” Turner-Giles said. “It is becoming even more and more critical.”

During public comments, the division’s supervisor of transportation, Taylor Ashley, said Nelson schools are seeing a shortage of drivers and substitutes.

“I believe we are about one step away from a full-blown crisis at the transportation department,” Ashley said.

A normal school year includes 43 daily routes, he said. The department recently has covered those with 38 buses and at one point in the past month was so short-staffed those routes had 33 buses, according to Ashley.

“We just had to get creative with how we handled that,” Ashley told the board of the issues. “This is not ideal.”

Turner-Giles said the board has to make an imprint on all salaries, including bus drivers.

“This is where the rubber meets the road,” she said. “We need our human capital.”

Board member George Cheape said he would like to see an evaluation of the career and technical education program and where students are placed. He also favors increasing salaries of staff, including the custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and teachers’ aides.

“Instructional aides, I believe, are invaluable tools in schools,” Cheape said.

Board member Ceasar Perkins said he would like to see more career days and prospective colleges and employers come to schools for face-to-face interactions. “There’s a lot of opportunities out there,” Perkins said.

He also spoke of investing in the schools’ staff.

“We’ve got a long road with this budget,” Perkins said, later adding: “Things are not getting any cheaper. We need to retain the best we have in our employees.”

In another matter, the Nelson County Education Association’s president, Rebecca Allen, expressed frustrations during the public comment session with not being able to present results of an employee morale survey during the Dec. 9 meeting.

Allen said she was informed before the meeting the morale survey matter was removed from the Dec. 9 meeting.

“Our membership found this information disappointing, discouraging, and frustrating,” Allen said of the delay. “This is one of the countless examples when communication from administration is neither timely nor clear. The NCEA leadership team has spent an untold amount of hours working on this project with the intention of identifying specific issues that staff are facing which affect our work environment and a decrease in staff morale.”

Allen said the NCEA hopes to pinpoint “critical issues that are causing work stress/anxiety and offer solutions that would benefit our employees and students.”

A requirement is that the NCEA meet with Eagle and Shannon Irvin, assistant superintendent, to review the presentation and the superintendent would be the one to share it with the board, Allen told board members.

“The NCEA does not find it appropriate that our results be presented to the board by administration,” Allen wrote in remarks to the board.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.