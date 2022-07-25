Schuyler man sentenced to seven years for violent home invasion

A Nelson County judge sentenced a Schuyler man to seven years in prison on July 25 for 21 charges related to a September 2017 home robbery and malicious wounding.

Brandon Keith Garrison, 26, pleaded guilty in Nelson Circuit Court to two counts each of robbery of a residence, burglary, possession of burglary tools, sale of marijuana, grand larceny, malicious wounding, firearm larceny, abduction and extortion, and destruction of property and one count each of damaging a phone line to prevent the contacting of authorities, nonviolent felon possession of a firearm and wearing a mask to conceal one’s identity.

Garrison was indicted in 2019 in connection with the early-morning robbery of a Schuyler residence and assault that left the homeowner severely injured. Two other men, William Hope and Billy James Sites, were also arrested in connection with the robbery.

Sites and Hope both face more than 20 charges apiece related to the home invasion.

Hope’s jury trial is set for September and Sites’ charges still await trial as of press time, according to court records.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub told Judge Michael Doucette in 2020 he expected John Wright III to testify he was asleep in his home when he was awoken by at least two intruders wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Wright was forcibly removed from his bed and sprayed with pepper spray. Laub said the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office recovered a pink pepper spray canister at the scene which was analyzed and linked to Sites and Garrison. A struggle occurred, resulting in blows dealt to Wright’s face and arm before he was restrained to the bed and grilled for location of guns, drugs and money.

Laub also said Wright called 911 from a neighbor’s house because his telephone line had been tampered with. Wright told law enforcement guns, marijuana and electronics were missing from his house and the sheriff’s office found statements on Garrison’s Facebook page about selling items taken from the home.

Wright testified at Garrison’s July 25 sentencing hearing he was taken to the hospital after the attack and underwent two surgeries to treat his injuries.

Wright said he now has difficulty with “just about everything” and that the injury to his left arm makes household tasks difficult, prevents him from doing his rock stacking hobby and has affected his mental health.

Wright said he’s always been a pacifist.

“Now I have guns everywhere. I’m so afraid,” Wright said. “I want my life back.”

Garrison apologized to Wright when he took the stand, saying he didn’t intend to hurt anyone and that he only entered the home to steal drugs. He testified to being under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin during the robbery.

Garrison said he didn’t participate in the beating and interrogation and instead tried to calm Wright, telling him to cooperate and that everything would be OK, which Laub said aligns with Wright’s account of that night.

“I hope you can find it in yourself to forgive me,” Garrison said.

Garrison testified he and the codefendants targeted Wright’s home because someone Wright had hired to clean the house had been distributing pills and “bags of weed” in the neighborhood. Garrison’s defense, Charlottesville attorney Jessica Phillips, asked him about his criminal history and attempts at rehabilitation leading up to his 2019 arrest for the current charges.

According to his testimony, Garrison struggled with methamphetamine and other substance addiction for most of his life and was himself the victim of a robbery where his life was threatened. Doucette sentenced Garrison to an active seven-year sentence with 58 years suspended. He said his decision was based on Garrison’s sincerity and remorse, balanced with the seriousness of the charges and the incident’s effect on Wright.